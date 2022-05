Click here to read the full article. As the well heeled flock to the Hamptons this summer, media outlets are following suit with some pop-up events. Here’s what’s on the books so far: The Zoe ReportMore from WWDPaddle for Pink Party 2016Joe Alwyn on 'Conversations with Friends,' Cannes and FameTake a Tour of Massimo Giorgetti's Striking Ligurian Retreat The Zoe Report, published by Bustle Digital Group, will return to the Hamptons this summer with its JetSet event taking place in East Hampton and Montauk. In partnership with Rachel Zoe and Curateur, the weekend will kick off with a VIP dinner in mid...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 21 MINUTES AGO