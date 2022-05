Thirty-seven percent of likely Republican voters don't know who they want to face incumbent Governor Pritzker in November. That's according to an Emerson College poll out about a month before the Illinois gubernatorial primary. The poll found Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin leading with 24% of the vote and state Senator Darren Bailey with about 20%. Businessman Gary Rabine, Hazel Crest lawyer Max Solomon, self-proclaimed outside Jesse Sullivan and former state senator Paul Schimpf registered eight percent, or less, of the vote. The six hopefuls debated last night on two separate TV stations.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO