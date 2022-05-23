ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Kofi Cockburn on turning pro: “It wasn’t difficult this time around”

By Bret Beherns
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q3Ojp_0fn27aPG00

CHICAGO (WCIA) — Kofi Cockburn is betting on himself. The former Illini All-American center turned pro for the third time last month, ending his college career. After getting an invite to the NBA Combine for the second consecutive year, the 7-footer decided he was all in on his NBA dream.

“My goal has been to go to the NBA for a very long time and I think that I’m ready right now and I’m willing to chase it regardless,” Cockburn said. “It’s about long term success and I think if I leave right now I put myself in a greater position to be successful for a longer time and be able to get a head start. If I go back to school that’s one more year, not wasted, but one more year delayed my improvement for the next level.”

Cockburn could have made a lot of money if he returned to college through name, image and likeness deals. The Jamaican could have also broke the Illinois all-time career scoring and rebounding records with one more year in an Illini uniform but decided he was ready to make a run at the NBA.

“I’m always betting on myself and I wouldn’t put a price on my dream. For me to go back to college and knowing that I’m ready right now, that would be putting a price on my dream basically.”

The NBA Draft is June 23rd.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Stuart bows out in NCAA Tournament First Round

URBANA (WCIA) — Both the Illinois men’s and women’s tennis teams failed to qualify for the NCAA Tournament being held at the Atkins Tennis Center this year, but the Orange and Blue had one representative on the individual side in Olivier Stuart. The graduate senior could not get it done, falling 6-1, 6-3 to Harvard’s […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Illinois baseball needs wins at B1G tourney to keep NCAA tourney hopes alive

WCIA — The schedule continues to shift at the Big Ten baseball tournament in Omaha. Weather is the biggest storyline so far, with rain and storms postponing all play on Wednesday. First pitch was supposed be at 9 a.m. in the first of four games scheduled at Charles Schwab Field but officials announced Wednesday afternoon […]
OMAHA, NE
WCIA

Drug bust recovers $100k worth of meth

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A search of a home in Decatur led to the arrest of a woman and the recovery of more than a kilogram of methamphetamine pills. The drugs have a street value of more than $100,000. Members of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and Decatur Police Department executed a search warrant near […]
DECATUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
WCIA

Man in custody after standoff with police

EFFINGHMAM, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Effingham is in custody after a 15-hour standoff with police. 37-year-old Matthew Reissen, from Watson, faces charges for arson and and aggravated discharge of a firearm. Police say he started lighting fires in his backyard, including a spot on route 37. Witnesses also say that he was throwing […]
EFFINGHAM, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police: Missing woman found

UPDATE at 5:39 p.m. on 5/23/2022 Decatur Police said Torressa Perry has been found. DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is looking for a woman who went missing early Monday morning. Torressa Perry left her residence on foot and, as of 4 p.m. on Monday, has not been seen since. Perry is 46-years […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Interstate 74 shut down by crash in Vermilion County

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — All lanes of westbound Interstate 74 are currently closed in Vermilion County due to a crash. The crash happened near Fithian at Milepost 201. State Troopers are redirecting traffic off the highway at Exit 206 and onto U.S. Route 150 for travel past the crash site. Drivers may get back […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Arrest warrants issued for burglary suspects

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office recently obtained a pair of arrest warrants for two people suspected of burglary. Deputies had previously identified Nick Wilson as a suspect in a burglary that happened in April. Now, thanks to the community, deputies identified Jeffery Pettyjohn as the other suspect. Both are said to […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kofi Cockburn
WCIA

Illinois man accused of intentionally hurting family member

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 51-year-old man was recently charged with the offenses of aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery after he was accused of hurting a family member. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke recently announced that Steven D. Kilcrease of Herrick, Illinois, was charged with the offenses of aggravated domestic battery with […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking for theft suspects

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying two theft suspects. According to Springfield Police, two women were accused of entering an Ulta Beauty store on South Veterans Parkway and walking out with 35 fragrances without paying on May 16. It was reported that the women left the store […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Man sentenced for biting officers during arrest

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Taylorville man will spend seven years behind bars after he bit two police officers who were arresting him. Michael Emery, 33, was sentenced on Monday after pleading guilty to two counts of Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer. The charges stem from an April 19 altercation during which Emery was […]
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WCIA

Three arrested, three guns recovered in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police said its officers recovered three guns when they arrested three teenagers over the weekend. Officers with the Street Crimes Unit responded to the 2700 block of South 6th Street for a large popup party just after midnight on Sunday. When they attempted to talk to several people in a […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illini All American#Jamaican#The Nba Draft#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

25-year-old man killed in Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 25-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Springfield Tuesday night. According to Sangamon County Coroner, the man was pronounced dead at the hospital at around 7:45 p.m. as a result of several gunshot wounds to the torso. Officials said that the shooting occurred near Seven Brothers Grocery. The identity […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Spun

Iowa Football Reportedly Loses Veteran Wide Receiver

Iowa football suffered a key personnel loss on Wednesday when wide receiver and return man Charlie Jones entered the transfer portal. On3's Matt Zenitz first reported the news of Jones' decision to transfer. The Deerfield, Illinois native will now be looking for his third college program after originally beginning his career at Buffalo.
WCIA

Coroner identifies man killed by train in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the man who was hit and killed by a train in Springfield Friday night. Allmon identified the victim as 41-year-old Francis Smithers of Springfield. An autopsy on Sunday indicated that Smithers died from multiple blunt force injuries he sustained. The death remains under investigation […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies victim in Danville deadly shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden has recently identified the victim of a shooting that occurred in Danville on Saturday. The coroner said the victim was 25-year-old Davanta T. Calhoun-Jackson of Danville, Illinois. At around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, Danville Police were dispatched to an area on Chandler Street in response […]
DANVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

Firefighters called to overnight fire at Forsyth Casey’s

FORSYTH, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters were called to a fire overnight at Casey’s General Store in Forsyth. Hickory Point Fire Protection District Chief Josh Trendler said they got the call around 2:30 Tuesday morning. Smoke was reportedly coming from the building. When firefighters got into the building, they found some equipment in the food preparation […]
FORSYTH, IL
WCIA

Man killed in overnight Danville shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 25-year-old man is dead after he was shot Saturday night in Danville. Officers responded to the 600 block of Chandler Street at approximately 9:20 p.m. for a report of shots being fired in that area. During a search, they discovered the victim laying on the ground on nearby Grant Street […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Two teens arrested for ghost gun in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Police say illegally-owned guns are a problem in Champaign. Some good news – they’ve taken several off the streets. Early Sunday, they arrested two teenagers for possessing a ghost gun. Ghost guns are firearms that don’t have serial numbers. They make it easier for people who can’t legally own a gun […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies woman killed in crash near Rochester

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the woman who was killed in a car crash southeast of Rochester on Saturday. Allmon said the woman is 38-year-old Angela Rodems of Edinburg. Rodems was found at the scene of single-vehicle crash on Boyd Farm Road, lying next to a rolled-over Chevrolet Silverado […]
ROCHESTER, IL
WCIA

WCIA

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy