Illinois State

Statewide Unemployment Rate Down, Payroll Jobs Up in April

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced that the unemployment rate fell to 4.6 percent based on preliminary data provided...

walls102.com

IDPH issues update on hepatitis in children

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health announced that it has received reports of a total of nine patients under investigation for severe hepatitis under ten years of age, up from three that were reported in April. Two-thirds of the children tested positive for adenovirus, a common virus that typically causes cold- or flu-like illness. Five patients were reported in northern Illinois, two were in the western part of the state and one each was reported in the central and southern parts of the state. All of the children were hospitalized, and one needed a liver transplant. No deaths were reported. The CDC has been working with state health departments to identify additional cases, and to learn what may be causing them. At this time they believe adenovirus may be the cause, but investigators are still learning more – including ruling out other possible causes and identifying other possible contributing factors.
ILLINOIS STATE
walls102.com

Poultry emergency rules continue to combat Avian Influenza

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Agriculture announced that it will continue to enforce emergency rules prohibiting the sale or exhibiting of poultry and poultry products at swap meets, exhibitions, flea markets, and auction markets to prevent the spread of avian influenza. The Department’s emergency rules took effect last month. Illinois 4-H has announced they will move all 4-H poultry shows to an alternate format while the emergency rules are in place. A decision regarding State Fair poultry shows will be made next month.
ILLINOIS STATE
walls102.com

Illinois to enforce seatbelt laws, reduce injuries and fatalities this holiday weekend

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police are teaming with up more than 600 law enforcement agencies throughout the state in the national “Border to Border” mobilization, organized by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration as part of the “Click It or Ticket” campaign. Border to Border harnesses the power of 10,000 agencies across states to increase seat belt use in order to save lives. The program aims to increase seat belt usage by coordinating highly visible enforcement and providing educational materials. Illinois law enforcement will increase patrols and seat belt enforcement zones along major interstates, state border crossings and hundreds of well-traveled local roads through Memorial Day.
ILLINOIS STATE
walls102.com

Summer boating safety starts with wearing life jackets, staying sober

SPRINGFIELD – As the summer boating season approaches, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources conservation police are reminding people to wear life jackets anytime they’re on the water and to only operate boats while sober. In 2021 there were 93 reportable boating accidents on Illinois waters, resulting in 28 injuries and 16 fatalities, according to statistics compiled by the conservation police. Boating accidents most often occur between noon and 6 PM on Saturdays and Sundays between June and August. Most accidents involve operators between the ages of 20 and 40 who have more than 100 hours of boating experience but little or no classroom boating safety instruction. They also usually involve open motorboats cruising in a careless or reckless manner, culminating in a collision with another boat.
ILLINOIS STATE
walls102.com

Escaped bison recaptured near Chicago after 8 months in wild

WAUCONDA, Ill. (AP) — A bison that escaped a suburban Chicago farm last September and had been living in the wild since has been recaptured. The 1,300-pound bison ran off while being delivered to the Milk and Honey Farmstead in Wauconda. Officials say they believe she settled in Lakewood Forest Preserve in early April. Forest preserve officials brought in Loose Cattle Caught to help with her capture, and she was found early Wednesday and tranquilized enough to slow her down. She walked to a barn for food, and Loose Cattle Caught owner Matt Noble was able to close the door behind her.
CHICAGO, IL
walls102.com

Health Officials warn about Salmonella linked to peanut butter

CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Public Health is investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella associated with peanut butter. According to the CDC, fourteen people have been infected in the outbreak from twelve states. Illinois has had one case included in this outbreak from Central Illinois. Laboratory data shows that some Jif brand peanut butters may be contaminated. On May 20th, J.M. Smucker Company recalled multiple types of Jif brand peanut butter. The company advised consumers to check the lot code number on the container to see if it is between 1274425 through 2140425, with “425” at the end of the first 7 numbers. Consumers who have products matching the above description in their possession are advised to dispose of them immediately.
ILLINOIS STATE
walls102.com

Ex-suburban mayor pleads guilty in red-light camera scandal

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. (AP) — A former suburban Chicago mayor has pleaded guilty to taking kickbacks to support the use of red-light cameras in his community. Tony Ragucci was mayor of Oakbrook Terrace. He admits getting $88,000. It’s the latest conviction related to how SafeSpeed LLC dealt with some Chicago-area communities that installed cameras to record traffic violations. SafeSpeed says it didn’t authorize payoffs and that any kickbacks were part of a scheme by people who are no longer associated with the company. In April, Louis Presta, who was mayor of Crestwood, was sentenced to a year in prison for accepting $5,000.
OAKBROOK TERRACE, IL

