Statewide Unemployment Rate Down, Payroll Jobs Up in April

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health announced that it has received reports of a total of nine patients under investigation for severe hepatitis under ten years of age, up from three that were reported in April. Two-thirds of the children tested positive for adenovirus, a common virus that typically causes cold- or flu-like illness. Five patients were reported in northern Illinois, two were in the western part of the state and one each was reported in the central and southern parts of the state. All of the children were hospitalized, and one needed a liver transplant. No deaths were reported. The CDC has been working with state health departments to identify additional cases, and to learn what may be causing them. At this time they believe adenovirus may be the cause, but investigators are still learning more – including ruling out other possible causes and identifying other possible contributing factors.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO