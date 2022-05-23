Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com .)

- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: HUSKY RELIC PLIGHT SETTLE

Answer: His pajamas had shrunk, so he was going to – SLEEP TIGHT

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"I grew up below the poverty line. … I think it made me stronger as a person, it built my character." – Justin Bieber

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

MARRIAGE IS NOT JUST SPIRITUAL COMMUNION; IT IS ALSO REMEMBERING TO TAKE OUT THE TRASH. – DR. JOYCE BROTHERS

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

HIGH PEAK THAT MAKES PEOPLE BECOME VERY SMART AFTER SUCCESSFULLY CLIMBING IT: MOUNT CLEVEREST.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

WOLF WHALE WALRUS WEASEL WARTHOG

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

VERSE, ETERNAL, LASERS, SALVAGE, ELEGANT

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

LONELINESS STOCKHOLDER NOBEL OUTSTANDING SLATTED HYBRID MULE

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

I wish I could fly

(Distributed by Creators)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Puzzle solutions for Monday, May 23, 2022