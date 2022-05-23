ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Federal solar import investigation slows Virginia projects

By Sarah Vogelsong
Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ECvkL_0fn279r000

A solar installation on Powhatan Elementary. (Sun Tribe Solar)

A federal investigation into solar imports from four Southeast Asian countries responsible for supplying most of the panels and cells used in the United States is delaying many Virginia solar projects, although the state’s largest electric utilities have told investors they don’t expect to see significant financial impacts.

In a May 1 letter to President Joe Biden , a group of U.S. senators including Virginia Democrats Mark Warner and Tim Kaine warned of “massive disruption in the solar industry” caused by the investigation.

“We strongly support developing a domestic solar manufacturing supply chain, but current demand for solar products far exceeds existing domestic production capacity,” they wrote.

The federal investigation being conducted by the U.S. Department of Commerce following a petition from California-based manufacturer Auxin Solar revolves around the question of whether manufacturers in Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam are illegally circumventing tariffs levied by the U.S. on Chinese solar equipment.

Uncertainty around whether crystalline silicon photovoltaic, or CSPV, solar components imported from the four Southeast Asian countries will retroactively face steep duties has brought many projects to a halt.

In Virginia, a survey conducted by the Solar Energy Industries Association this April found that nearly half of the state’s large-scale solar projects in the development pipeline are facing delays or cancellation due to the investigation.

Those cancellations or delays are linked to 1,800 megawatts of solar capacity, “representing $1.8 billion of investment that is at risk,” said SEIA Director of Communications Morgan Lyons in an email.

The SEIA survey , which was conducted in April, also found that 71 percent of the Virginia companies that responded were facing delays or cancellations in supply and 86 percent were experiencing “severe” or “devastating” negative impacts to their business.

Eighty-five members of the U.S. House of Representatives, including Democratic Virginia Reps. Don Beyer, Gerry Connolly and Donald McEachin, in a May 17 letter urged President Joe Biden to accelerate the investigation given its “larger ramifications for the U.S. economy and the global fight against climate change.”

“We are deeply concerned about the potential impact the anti-circumvention inquiry could have on our ability, as a country, to transition away from fossil fuels and toward 100 percent clean, zero-emission electricity,” the representatives wrote. “Solar power in the U.S. has seen incredible, explosive growth because it has become cheaper than any other power source. However, the 50 percent to 250 percent tariffs called for in the Auxin petition would set solar power back years in terms of cost competitiveness, and with no alternative CSPV supply, solar power adoption over the next two years would be nearly halved.”

The slowdowns also come as Virginia tries to decarbonize its power sector by 2050 under the Virginia Clean Economy Act. Besides requiring the state’s two largest electric utilities to become carbon-free by midcentury, that 2020 law also mandated that the utilities propose 16.7 gigawatts of solar by 2035.

In communications with investors, neither Dominion Energy nor Appalachian Power expressed alarm about impacts the investigation could have on their clean energy goals.

Dominion’s top officials told investors that the utility’s 2022 projects and at least 60 percent of its 2023 projects are not expected to be affected by the investigation.

“These projects remain very much on track,” Dominion CEO, President and Chair Bob Blue said on a May 5 investor call. “This holds true for our regulated solar projects in Virginia and the more modest amount of unregulated solar we’re developing on behalf of key customers.”

For the 2023 projects, “we know definitely that 60 percent are not subject to this particular review given the four countries that are under review,” said Dominion Chief Operating Officer Diane Leopold.

Nick Akins, CEO of American Electric Power, the parent company of Appalachian Power, similarly told investors on an April 28 call that the company doesn’t see much risk from the investigation because its planned renewables buildout doesn’t focus heavily on solar until later in the decade.

“We have time for not only the reviews of solar that’s occurring with the administration,” he said, “but also in terms of the supply chain activities just to level out somewhat before we’re actually out back in the market acquiring these types of resources.”

“There is time for the solar thing to get resolved,” he said.

The post Federal solar import investigation slows Virginia projects appeared first on Virginia Mercury .

Comments / 0

Related
Virginia Mercury

Virginia lawmakers dodge questions on whether budget might include new policy on skill games

Budget leaders in the Virginia General Assembly won’t say if they’re considering changing the state’s contested ban on slots-like skill machines through the budget, despite that possibility already convincing a judge to order a lengthy delay in a lawsuit seeking to overturn the ban. Last month, lawyers challenging the ban as unconstitutional pointed to the […] The post Virginia lawmakers dodge questions on whether budget might include new policy on skill games appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia senator involved in skill-game suit invokes special session to delay hearing

Virginia Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin, invoked his duties as a sitting lawmaker to request a delay in a high-profile lawsuit challenging the state’s ban on slots-like skill games, a move that appears to have bought his client valuable time to continue operating machines the General Assembly has tried to outlaw. Though a judicial order granting […] The post Virginia senator involved in skill-game suit invokes special session to delay hearing appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

New federal programs offer Virginia households a subsidy for affordable high-speed internet

Federal and state officials are rolling out a fleet of new programs in an expansive effort to bring faster and less expensive internet to all Virginians, especially those who have had trouble connecting in the past. The Biden administration announced last week an agreement with internet providers that will effectively offer free internet access to […] The post New federal programs offer Virginia households a subsidy for affordable high-speed internet   appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia Mercury

Youngkin denounces Supreme Court leak as Roe casts uncertainty over abortion in Virginia

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday denounced the leak of a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade as an attempt to “cause chaos and to put pressure on justices and elected officials,” while reiterating his anti-abortion stance and his belief that abortion issues should be left to states to decide. “This was […] The post Youngkin denounces Supreme Court leak as Roe casts uncertainty over abortion in Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
State
Virginia State
City
Supply, VA
Local
Virginia Industry
Virginia Mercury

One of Virginia’s poorest cities is also its least healthy, new rankings show

For the second year in a row, Petersburg ranked as the least healthy locality in Virginia while Falls Church took over first place. The rankings, released Wednesday by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and University of Wisconsin’s Population Health Institute, are meant to offer an annual snapshot of more than 90 measures affecting health and […] The post One of Virginia’s poorest cities is also its least healthy, new rankings show appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

DC archdiocese accidentally sends blunt response on Pelosi Communion ban

EXCLUSIVE — Archbishop Wilton Gregory of the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C., has refused to comment publicly on whether he supports the barring of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) from receiving Holy Communion in light of her stance on abortion, with his office saying in a blunt and mistakenly sent email to the Washington Examiner that requests “will be ignored.”
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Beyer
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Tim Kaine
Person
Gerry Connolly
Axios

Loving v. Virginia case legalizing interracial marriage to become an opera

The landmark Supreme Court case that struck down state bans on interracial marriage is going to be an opera. Yes, an opera!. Driving the news: Virginia Opera and the Richmond Symphony have teamed up to commission an operatic telling of the marriage of Mildred and Richard Loving, an interracial Virginia couple who were sentenced to a year in jail in the 1950s for violating the state’s Racial Integrity Act of 1924, which made it illegal for anyone white to marry anyone non-white.
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Mercury

State Supreme Court vacancies remain unfilled during political standoff

Two vacant seats in the Virginia Supreme Court hang in the balance in the political standoff in the Virginia Assembly.  State lawmakers said in interviews this week that their negotiations over the justices continue but indicated they are no closer to resolution. “We do not have an agreement on how to proceed with the Senate,” […] The post State Supreme Court vacancies remain unfilled during political standoff appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Solar#Solar Projects#Solar Companies#Solar Panels#Southeast Asian#Democrats#Auxin Solar#Chinese
Virginia Mercury

Panel says Virginia should do more to promote solar development on brownfields

Virginia should do more to encourage developers to site solar on brownfields rather than prime agricultural and forested land, panelists at  the Virginia Solar Summit in Richmond Thursday said.  “The brownfields I think is an easy one,” said Ron Butler, state director for the Virginia chapter of Conservatives for Clean Energy during the panel discussion […] The post Panel says Virginia should do more to promote solar development on brownfields appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Dominion asks to halt ratepayer charge for carbon market

Dominion Energy is asking state regulators to stop charging customers on their monthly bill for the utility’s participation in a carbon market in anticipation of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s plans to withdraw Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.  Suspending the charge, known as Rider RGGI, “will provide an immediate, material reduction to customer bills,” the […] The post Dominion asks to halt ratepayer charge for carbon market appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Mercury

Va. House Democrats remove Filler-Corn without picking new leader

The Democratic caucus in the Virginia House of Delegates removed former Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn as their leader Wednesday without electing a successor, creating a leadership vacuum just as they headed onto the floor for a full day of voting on almost 150 vetoes and amendments from Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Del. Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, had spearheaded […] The post Va. House Democrats remove Filler-Corn without picking new leader appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

What’s ‘reasonable and prudent’ when it comes to Dominion offshore wind project’s costs?

Dominion Energy is seeking approval to build what will be the largest offshore wind power project in the United States off the coast of Virginia Beach, pitched by the company, some lawmakers and business groups as key to positioning Virginia as a hub for an industry on the cusp of a boom. But with hearings […] The post What’s ‘reasonable and prudent’ when it comes to Dominion offshore wind project’s costs? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Thailand
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
Country
Vietnam
Virginia Mercury

Virginia budget leaders say no public meetings planned as negotiations enter third month

As Democrats and Republicans continue to point fingers over who’s to blame for Virginia’s delayed budget, the two lawmakers leading the negotiations said Monday they have no plans to hold any public meetings that might offer more insight into how those talks are going. In brief interviews with the Mercury after an unrelated legislative meeting, […] The post Virginia budget leaders say no public meetings planned as negotiations enter third month appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia explained: the lawsuit trying to force new House elections

When the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the 2020 U.S. census, Virginia had a uniquely big problem. As the only two states with legislative elections scheduled for 2021, Virginia and New Jersey had a more urgent need to get the new population data and start the redistricting process in order to have new political maps in time […] The post Virginia explained: the lawsuit trying to force new House elections appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Amid global energy price spikes, Dominion customers’ bills could rise between 12 and 20 percent

Dominion customers could see their monthly bill rise by between 12 and 20 percent due to rising fuel costs linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and the ongoing war in Ukraine, according to company filings with the State Corporation Commission Thursday.  The electric utility, Virginia’s largest, is asking state regulators to approve an increase in […] The post Amid global energy price spikes, Dominion customers’ bills could rise between 12 and 20 percent appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Mercury

Virginia’s newest state office aims to close gaps in oversight over child welfare system

After decades of limited oversight, a new state office is dedicated to investigating and intervening when problems emerge within Virginia’s child welfare system. The Office of the Children’s Ombudsman officially launched Wednesday, nearly a year after former Gov. Ralph Northam first appointed attorney Eric Reynolds to helm the agency. While the office was formally created […] The post Virginia’s newest state office aims to close gaps in oversight over child welfare system appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia Mercury

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
470K+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginia Mercury is an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy. From the push to remove Confederate statues to big shifts in health care and energy policy, the Old Dominion is changing. The Mercury aims to bring a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues. The news outlet, which also features original and guest commentary on a range of topics, is staffed full-time by five veteran Virginia newspaper journalists. The Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence and are a proud member of the Virginia Press Association.

 https://www.virginiamercury.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy