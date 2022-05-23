ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

SRQ DAILY May 23, 2022

By Jacob Ogles
srqmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article"If you are an employer or president of a company, you need to be waking up and being incredibly intentional about the culture at your place of employment." [Workforce] Great Resignation Reaches Sarasota Region. Jacob Ogles, jacob.ogles@srqme.com. A new survey from WalletHub shows Florida has the second highest resignation...

www.srqmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Longboat Observer

Country Club home tops sales at $2.07 million

A home in Country Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Marco Madrid, of Sarasota, sold his home at 12527 Highfield Circle to Kelly Wenzel and Albert Anthony Wenzel, of Lakewood Ranch, for $2.07 million. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,658 square feet of living area. It sold for $915,000 in 2021.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota and Manatee County office closures in observance of Memorial Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Memorial Day is slowly approaching, Sarasota and Manatee County Government offices will be closed in observance of the day. Trash, recycling and yard waste collection for Manatee County will be postponed for the holiday and from Tuesday through Saturday for residents in separate parts of the county.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
floridaweekly.com

A souvenir of Florida’s nearly forgotten past

In Rochester, New York, a little wooden box lay forgotten on an estate table sale; a knickknack bought by a Florida tourist more than a century ago. I never went looking for such an object, because I never would have believed it could even exist. I love South Florida history, and I love sharing it even more, those hidden stories of places and people that are buried under the layers of concrete we see today.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Sarasota, FL
State
Alaska State
Sarasota County, FL
Business
City
Naples, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Palmetto, FL
City
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Sarasota, FL
Business
County
Sarasota County, FL
City
Gainesville, FL
Longboat Observer

Deep Lagoon Seafood & Oyster House headed to Lakewood Ranch

Deep Lagoon Seafood & Oyster House will fill the final anchor restaurant opening in Waterside Place, it announced Thursday by Lakewood Ranch Commercial Realty. The release describes Deep Lagoon Seafood & Oyster House as an "upscale causal dining experience" that offers seafood such as hog fish, black grouper, snapper, oysters and a "chill seafood tower."
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
SuncoastPost

Ringling Brothers’ Winter Quarters Shamefully Evicted by Sarasota County Commissioners (Part 4 of 4)

If you missed part one, get caught up HERE. If you missed part two, get caught up HERE. If you missed part three, get caught up HERE. The uniqueness, mystery, glamour, and sense of adventure the Ringling Brothers brought to my old hometown are all gone. And in their place, so many petty deed restrictions that in some neighborhoods, homeowners aren’t allowed to park a lowly pickup in front of their house or even paint their front door red, let alone rig up high wires or trapezes. Satin, sequins, and pink sawdust are history, replaced by couture resort wear and all manner of pretension.
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Loan#Food Banks#Srq#Unemployment Rates#Srq Daily May#Wallethub
fox13news.com

Three local counties see high levels of COVID-19 spread, experts say

TAMPA, Fla. - Parts of the Tampa Bay area are now showing high levels of COVID-19 spread, a leading expert at USF Health said Tuesday. According to Dr. Jason Salemi, who analyzes COVID-19 data in Florida for USF Health, the CDC typically updates its weekly map of community COVID-19 spread on Thursdays, indicating areas of low, medium and high rates of infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
Mysuncoast.com

Young osprey seen on ABC7 tower camera falls from nest

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One of the young ospreys viewers have been watching from the ABC7 tower camera is recovering at Wildlife Center of Venice after falling from the nest Wednesday morning. A passer-by saw the young osprey fall from the nest and land in the grass beneath the tower....
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

Master Gardener Volunteer Community Grows in Sarasota, Manatee Counties

A vibrant Master Gardener Volunteer community in our area is excited to welcome new members to its ranks. A fresh class of graduates from UF/IFAS Extension offices in Manatee and Sarasota counties graduated on May 20 after 12 weeks of intense training. This combined “Class of 2022,” with more than 30 members, participated in both online and in-person classes focused on everything from plant identification and pathology to botany, soils, entomology, and more. The Master Gardener Volunteer program, launched in Florida in 1979 and administered by the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS), offers a route for individuals interested in gardening, landscaping and community service to help Extension agents deliver outreach, education and projects. Participants receive extensive, university-designed training on a range of locally focused issues, including sustainable growing, Florida-Friendly Landscaping™, and leadership skills. They then provide myriad volunteer services, from working with homeowners on irrigation and landscape issues to dispensing plant and pest advice. Through the years, some 5,000 Floridians have joined the ranks of Master Gardener Volunteer. To stay active in the program, members annually must contribute hours of volunteer service and receive continued training. Residents interested in joining the Master Gardener Volunteer program should contact the local county Extension office to request more information. In Sarasota County, call 941-861-5000 or email sarasota@ifas.ufl.edu. In Manatee County, call 941-722-4524 or email manatee@ifas.ufl.edu.
SARASOTA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Buccaneers chairman’s group buys St. Pete Beach resort for $84.2M

The historic Dolphin Beach Resort in St. Pete Beach is now owned by Tampa Bay Buccaneers co-owner and co-chairman Bryan Glazer. The SCG Beach Hospitality LLC, which is owned by Glazer, purchased the resort in an $84.2 million deal from Dolphin Holdings Limited Inc., according to Pinellas County records. The...
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
thelocalpalate.com

New Restaurants in Florida

In the Local Palate’s 2022 Restaurants Issue, our state-by-state guide highlights the new restaurants that have emerged since 2020. Here, contributor Lauren Titus gives an overview of new restaurants in Florida. Atria Bread + Coffee | Bradenton. When they couldn’t find locally owned dining options where they lived in...
FLORIDA STATE
beckersasc.com

Coastal Orthopedics opening ASC, new HQ in Florida

Bradenton, Fla.-based independent physician group Coastal Orthopedics is opening its second new facility in the past seven days, SRQ Magazine reported May 23. The 88,000-square-foot center in East Manatee will serve as the practice's new headquarters, the report said. It will house an ASC, clinical services, administrative offices, a physical therapy department and MRI services.
BRADENTON, FL
golfcourseindustry.com

Restoring Ross at Florida’s oldest club

Belleair Country Club, the oldest golf club in Florida and a layout so nice, Donald Ross designed it twice, has undertaken a massive restoration of its historic West Course. The architects at Fry/Straka Global Golf Course Design broke ground on the project in March, with plans to reopen all 18 holes by mid-November 2022.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy