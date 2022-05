Sweden's 1-0 victory was Ullmark's second start for his home nation and his first career World Championship shutout. Ullmark - who earned Sweden's player of the game 'beret' - was tested early, making his biggest save halfway through the first period on a Rodrigo Abols one-timer. Sweden's only goal came on the power play from Maple Leafs winger William Nylander, and with the strong defensive performance, the one goal was enough for Sweden to get the win and advance to the World Championship quarterfinals.

