ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Jewish community appreciates the support from Louisville after tragedy

By WLKY Digital Team
WLKY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAINT MATTHEWS, Ky. — It's never too early to give thanks. That was the sentiment as the Louisville Jewish...

www.wlky.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLKY.com

Fan Fair collection drive underway through June 9

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's still time to pitch in on WLKY's effort to keep people cool during the hot summer months. WLKY is partnering with Metro Government and the Kentuckiana Planning and Development Agency for the Fan Fair Collection Drive. It goes through June 9. You can drop off...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

University of Louisville gets historic $47 million donation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a move the school called “game changing,” the University of Louisville announced a commitment of $47 million to create a new Health Campus downtown. The record donation came from holistic health advocate Christina Lee Brown. What You Need To Know. UofL received its...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Louisville’s Next Mayor? A LEO Profile Of Craig Greenberg

It’s eight days until the primary election and Craig Greenberg, the then assumed Democratic mayoral frontrunner (and now, the nominee), is going door to door in Bon Air, competing with the sounds of barking dogs and small planes taking off from Bowman Field as he tries to give his sales pitch to those who answer their doors on a sweltering Monday afternoon.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Louisville, KY
Government
Louisville, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Saint Matthews, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
kentuckytoday.com

A letter to Kentucky Baptists

The Guidepost Solutions Sexual Abuse Task Force Report released Sunday afternoon was heartbreaking and shocking, to say the least. The abuse perpetrated against fellow image-bearers — the fact that those involved in abuse held positions of leadership in Christian ministry, and the fact that the abuse was covered up — speaks to the level of spiritual darkness that was allowed to reign in some Southern Baptist churches and entities. After reading the report, the Lord led me to pray for sexual abuse survivors in a way I never had before. Romans 12:15 reminds us to “weep with those who weep,” and this is a time to grieve with our brothers and sisters in Christ.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comm#Jewish Education#Thanksgiving#Chabad
spectrumnews1.com

Ordinance aims to quell Louisville's accessible parking problem

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s a problem that’s only getting worse, according to a Louisville man and advocate for making the city more accessible. Parking in public with a physical disability is much harder than it should be. What You Need To Know. David Allgood is the director...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville author aims to boost your morale at the office

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Showing up positive isn't always as easy as it sounds. Between stress at home, work, the pandemic and beyond, overall positivity has taken a back seat for many. One local author and CEO coach wants to help change that — especially in the workplace. Business...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New Albany High School increasing security Thursday after 'not credible' shooting threat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Albany High School increase its security measures Thursday after an anonymous school shooting threat was made, according to district officials. In a phone call to parents Wednesday evening, the district told parents that an anonymous phone call said there would be a shooting at the high school on Thursday, according to Assistant to the Superintendent Bill Briscoe.
NEW ALBANY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
WLKY.com

UofL Health launches mental health podcast: Listen here

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — May is Mental Health Awareness month and a new podcast from the University of Louisville Health aims to bring the topic to the forefront. The Find Your Peace podcast launched on Thursday. It is hosted by Peace Hospital psychiatrist Dr. Stephon Taylor and chief administrative officer...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

10 Things To Do In Louisville This Week For $5 And Under (5/23-5/27)

At this special “Bridging the Divide” talk, you’ll hear from three members of the Black Six: A group of five Black men and one woman who were put on trial for an unfounded conspiracy related to the Louisville Rebellion, protests that broke out in the city in 1968 after a Louisville police officer beat a Black businessman during a traffic stop. They’ll be joined by a daughter of a member, an attorney who represented them and a witness to the rebellion.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New Albany High School students awarded record number of scholarships

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, seniors at New Albany High School were awarded a record number of college scholarships Wednesday night. The students were awarded $16.5 million in scholarships, which means it took a little while to hand out all the awards. "I know...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WLKY.com

Male High School teacher heard using racial slurs on video, school reviewing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville high school says it is reviewing a matter in which a teacher used "racially insensitive language." Multiple people sent WLKY video on Thursday of the incident involving a teacher at Louisville Male High School. We can confirm hearing the teacher use racial slurs, including the word "monkey" in reference to a student.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy