ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trotwood, OH

UPDATE: Coroner identifies man killed in Trotwood house fire Monday; Woman hospitalized

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QBsGx_0fn262di00

TROTWOOD — A man was killed and woman hospitalized after a fire broke out and destroyed a Trotwood home early Monday morning.

>>PHOTOS: 1 killed, 1 injured in early morning house fire in Trotwood

Donald Dayton, 52, of Trotwood was identified as the man killed in the fire in the 4600 block of Denlinger Road early Monday morning, Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger said in a media release.

Dayton’s cause and manner of death have not been determined and are under further investigation, Harshbarger said.

Firefighters responded to the house around midnight and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the house. A woman who lived inside the home was able to escape the flames before firefighters arrived, Trotwood Fire Chief Richard Haacke told News Center 7.

The man, later identified as Dayton, did not make it out in time and was rescued by firefighters. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment but later died from his injuries, Haacke said.

The woman, who was also not identified, was later taken to an area hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

The house did have working smoke detectors but cause of the fire is still under investigation, Haacke said. The house has been deemed a total loss but a damage estimate was not available.

JC Reese, who lived next to the house, said the couple had moved from California within the last year and had plans to make their home a place for their grandkids to visit.

“He was excited about this property because he was going to have his grandkids come. They were going to have this little oasis. They were going to do all these little camping and little gatherings. I’m heartbroken about what’s not going to happen now,” Reese told News Center 7′s Mike Campbell.

Additional details were not released. We’ll update this story as we learn more.

Denlinger Road Fatal House Fire Chuck Hamlin/Sky 7

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Dayton man killed in crash last week

DAYTON — A Dayton man died from injuries sustained in a crash last week. A 2010 Toyota Camry was heading north on N. James H. McGee Blvd. around 5:20 p.m. on May 23 when the driver lost control, drove off the left side of the road and hit a tree, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
State
California State
City
Trotwood, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
California, OH
Trotwood, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
Montgomery County, OH
Accidents
Montgomery County, OH
Crime & Safety
WHIO Dayton

Woman dies in Auglaize County motorcycle crash

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — A Wapakoneta woman was killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 10:16 a.m. Saturday on Glynwood Road at Buckland River Road in Moulton Township. An initial investigation showed that a motorcyclist, later...
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crews responding to fire at apartment building in Dayton

DAYTON — Crews were called to respond to a fire that broke out in an apartment building in Dayton Sunday. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed crews were called to respond to the fire on Mayfair Road just before 11:40 a.m. Dispatch records indicate the fire was reported to have...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to house fire in Clark Co.

CLARK COUNTY — Emergency crews are responding to a house fire in Clark County Sunday morning. According to emergency scanner traffic, crews were called to the 2900 block of South River Road just before 6:00 a.m. >>Coroner identifies man killed in Trotwood house fire Monday; Woman hospitalized. Crews report...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Miami Valley Hospital#Accident#News Center 7
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
Fox 19

Jet skier died Sunday at Caesar Creek State Park

WARREN COUNTY (WXIX) - One person died Sunday at Caesar Creek State Park after falling off a jet ski, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). ODNR says the jet skier might have suffered a medical emergency when they died around 4 p.m. Sunday. According to the Massie...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man charged in fatal Ohio Walmart shooting

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — A man accused of shooting a customer to death in an Ohio Walmart store and wounding an employee after an attempted theft is facing murder and other charges. Fairfield Township police said 32-year-old Anthony F. Brown of Hamilton is charged with aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, and a weapons count. Police said […]
HAMILTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
75K+
Followers
105K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy