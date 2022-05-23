UPDATE: Coroner identifies man killed in Trotwood house fire Monday; Woman hospitalized

TROTWOOD — A man was killed and woman hospitalized after a fire broke out and destroyed a Trotwood home early Monday morning.

Donald Dayton, 52, of Trotwood was identified as the man killed in the fire in the 4600 block of Denlinger Road early Monday morning, Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger said in a media release.

Dayton’s cause and manner of death have not been determined and are under further investigation, Harshbarger said.

Firefighters responded to the house around midnight and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the house. A woman who lived inside the home was able to escape the flames before firefighters arrived, Trotwood Fire Chief Richard Haacke told News Center 7.

The man, later identified as Dayton, did not make it out in time and was rescued by firefighters. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment but later died from his injuries, Haacke said.

The woman, who was also not identified, was later taken to an area hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

The house did have working smoke detectors but cause of the fire is still under investigation, Haacke said. The house has been deemed a total loss but a damage estimate was not available.

JC Reese, who lived next to the house, said the couple had moved from California within the last year and had plans to make their home a place for their grandkids to visit.

“He was excited about this property because he was going to have his grandkids come. They were going to have this little oasis. They were going to do all these little camping and little gatherings. I’m heartbroken about what’s not going to happen now,” Reese told News Center 7′s Mike Campbell.

Additional details were not released. We’ll update this story as we learn more.

