Start your engines! Days of Our Lives is bringing back Stephanie Johnson, the racecar-driver daughter of Steve and Kayla. However, this time around, the character won’t be played by Shelley Hennig, who held the role from 2007-11; she went on to star in Teen Wolf and is now working on a big-screen continuation of the series. In her place will be Abigail Klein, whose only prior daytime credit is a bit part as a nanny on The Young and the Restless more than a decade ago. She has a mile-long list of primetime credits, though. She’s appeared on everything from 90210 to Castle, from Code Black to GLOW.

TV SERIES ・ 23 DAYS AGO