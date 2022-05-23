High-speed chase spans four parishes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Farmerville man was sentenced Wednesday to nearly 200 years in prison for a crime spree committed in Shreveport in August 2020. Taniel Cole was found guilty of attempted manslaughter, four counts of second-degree kidnapping, and armed robbery in an incident at Oschner LSU Health St. Mary Medical Center. He was sentenced to 20 years of hard labor each in three second-degree kidnapping convictions. He will face 40 years for the fourth kidnapping conviction, 75 years for the armed robbery conviction, and 10 for attempted manslaughter.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO