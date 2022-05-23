ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

High-speed chase spans four parishes

By Curtis Heyen
KSLA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A driver led law officers on a high-speed chase spanning four parishes Sunday night. Several motorists called Louisiana State Police Troop G to report a Dodge Challenger traveling west on Interstate...

www.ksla.com

KNOE TV8

Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office involved in fatal Winn Parish shooting

WINN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - One person is dead after a shooting involving northeast Louisiana law enforcement. Scant details were released by Louisiana State Police on Wednesday night. They say the shooting happened on U.S. Highway 167 near Dodson in Winn Parish. LSP says their detectives began investigating the shooting...
WINN PARISH, LA
KTAL

Man sentenced to 190 years for Shreveport crime spree

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Farmerville man was sentenced Wednesday to nearly 200 years in prison for a crime spree committed in Shreveport in August 2020. Taniel Cole was found guilty of attempted manslaughter, four counts of second-degree kidnapping, and armed robbery in an incident at Oschner LSU Health St. Mary Medical Center. He was sentenced to 20 years of hard labor each in three second-degree kidnapping convictions. He will face 40 years for the fourth kidnapping conviction, 75 years for the armed robbery conviction, and 10 for attempted manslaughter.
SHREVEPORT, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Duo behind bars, possessed 92 lbs. of meth, among other narcotics

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— On Wednesday, May 25, the Metro Narcotics Unit received information indicating drugs were being sold at a residence in the 700 block of Smith Street in West Monroe. Agents began conducting surveillance at the said residence and observed Paul Lewis, 49, leave in a blue Hyundai. Ouachita Parish Patrol Deputies conducted […]
WEST MONROE, LA
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Police to Hold Safety Checkpoint in West Shreveport

A joint effort between the Shreveport Police Department, the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, and the Louisiana State Police is aimed at targeting impaired drivers under the influence of alcohol and drugs. The special task force has scheduled a Safety Checkpoint from 10P Saturday, May 28th through 3A Sunday, May 29th in west Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport woman convicted of mower blade attack

SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman who attacked a couple with a lawn mower blade during a brawl in the Werner Park neighborhood was found guilty Tuesday of aggravate second-degree battery. The attack by Juana Una Wilson, 44, happened in the 3500 block of Clarke Boulevard on July 5, 2019. It...
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Coroner confirms identity of man killed in Shreveport shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office confirmed 41-year-old Spencer D. Merritt was killed in a shooting late Monday morning in Shreveport. Police said another person was critically injured. The shooting happened at a home in the 3100 block of Fulton Street. Police said two men were remodeling a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Men found in Bossier apartment fire identified, arrest made

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man has been arrested and charged with the deaths of two others after an apartment fire in Bossier City early Tuesday morning. Demarquez Quintavious Walpool was arrested late Tuesday night and charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Police found the bodies of...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTAL

1 injured, Marshall PD looking for hit and run driver

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Police are searching for the driver of a black sedan that ran from the scene of a crash Tuesday night. Video released by Crime Stoppers shows the sedan leaving the scene on the 100 block of E. Grand Ave. and turning onto Jackson St. around 9:10 p.m. Officers say someone was injured in the crash.
MARSHALL, TX
KSLA

3 juveniles indicted in death of 17-year-old among 5 others indicted by Caddo Grand Jury

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Six indictments have been released by the Caddo Parish Grand Jury, indicting eight people with second-degree murder. Antonio Tyrone Bryant Jr., Eric Dewayne Green, and Marquise Tremell Starks, all 16-years-old, were charged in connection to the Jan. 27 slaying of De’Anthony Walker, 17. Walker was shot multiple times while walking home from school in the 1400 block of Harvard Avenue.
CADDO PARISH, LA
K945

Man Shot and Killed in Ingleside Neighborhood Named by Caddo Coroner

A man shot and killed in Shreveport's mid-city Ingleside neighborhood Monday, May 23, 2022, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Spencer D. Merritt, 41, of the 3100 block of Fulton Street, was doing renovation work on a family residence just before noon when he was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:05 p.m.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Update: Missing Benton woman found safe

BENTON, La. -- Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office say a Benton woman has been found safe after being missing for more than two weeks. Detectives say Melissa Kay Tridico, 34, of Benton, was last seen on May 6 riding in a truck around the Diamond Jacks Boulevard area in Bossier City.
BENTON, LA
K945

Another Rolling Shootout in Shreveport Injures One

A Shreveport woman was hurt when shots were fired Sunday (5/22/22) afternoon outside of a convenience store. What is described as a rolling shootout happened near a convenience store in the 4900 block of Jewella Avenue. This call came into dispatch at 1:11 p.m. from the Stop N Shop store, which is located on Jewella Avenue.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Preliminary work begins on Caddo Confederate Monument removal

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The wooden walls that surround the Caddo Confederate Monument began to come down on the morning of Wednesday, May 25. The monument was placed there in 1906. The monument will be moved to 23467 Louisiana Hwy. 173 in DeSoto Parish. United Daughters of the Confederacy owns...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KEEL Radio

Double Murder Suspected Arrested By Bossier Police

Bossier firefighters responding to a house fire on Joey Lane near Shed Road found two bodies inside the burned apartment. Bossier Police believe someone allegedly started the fire to cover up the murders. The victims have been identified as 35-year-old Craig Stewart and 26-year-old Christopher Dillard. Bossier City Detectives are...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KLTV

Longview police identify body found on W. Marshall Ave.

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police have released the name of a man found dead last week. According to Longview Police Department Public Information Officer Brandon Thornton, Patrick Enriquez, 62, was found dead in the 2600 block of W. Marshall Ave. on Friday. Thornton said no foul play is expected and that Enriquez had died of natural causes.
LONGVIEW, TX

