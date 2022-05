SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — After a week of silence, a Utah lawmaker charged in a poaching case said he will withdraw from next month's primary election. Travis Seegmiller (R-St. George) has remained an official candidate in the House District 73 race even after announcing nearly two weeks ago that he would resign from the Utah Legislature. KUTV 2News learned that Washington County had asked Seegmiller to sign a form withdrawing from the June primary nearly two weeks ago – right after he announced his resignation.

