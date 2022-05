EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new solar farm will be built at the El Paso International Airport, according to the City of El Paso. Approximately 40 acres of airport property on the airfield, northeast of runway 8R 26L, have been identified for a ground-mounted solar panel system that will offset the airport’s energy consumption, as well as the energy consumption of other city departments, the city added.

EL PASO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO