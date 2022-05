WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Police said they are searching for missing and endangered 13-year-old girl from West Jordan. They said Isabella Kidman is 5'7" and 190 lbs with blue eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen in a black hoodie with white lettering on the front and the character Rick from “Rick and Morty” on the back. Officials said she was also wearing white sweatpants and checkered Van’s shoes.

WEST JORDAN, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO