When your team is ranked No. 1 in the state, you don’t have to worry as much about your opponents. “We want to make sure that we’re dictating play,” said Marcus Varnum, the coach of the top-ranked Ankeny boys’ soccer team. “We want to play our style and make sure that we’re controlling the game. We feel like we can go into any game and play our style. We knew a few things about (Sioux City North), but mostly it was about what we wanted to do.”

ANKENY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO