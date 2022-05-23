ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Music Lovers attend last Gigs in the Garden concert before Fall

By Parker Padgett
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZBoRk_0fn23UCc00

Sunday marked the last week of Gigs in the Garden for the summer.

The event is put on by the Springfield Sister Cities Association.

Lisa Bakerink with the group says each week featured a different performance from a local artist in the month of May.

It’s just a great concert in an outdoor setting. Kick back, relax, get an adult beverage and enjoy the beautiful park.” Bakerink says.

Bakerink says the goal of the group is to create peace through people.

“We believe that individual relationships, the opportunities for cultural exchanges, and getting together with people of other cultures brings people together.” Bakerink says.

Rick Hollandsworth has been to Gigs at the Garden before and says he heard about it on Facebook.

“I like listening to live music, and I had never been to Springfield Botanical Gardens, and I think the events and the music scene is just amazing and here in Springfield.” Hollandsworth said.

Sunday’s featured artist was a local folk music due made up of of Shannon Stine and Natalie Wlodarczyk called The Shandies have played together for several years.

“We just started kind of performing at a couple of places around town and, and just start singing together and realize, hey, we kind of like doing this.” Wlodarcyzk said.

The two have traveled across the world to play their music and appreciate the support by those who were at the concert Sunday.

“To perform in Isesaki, Japan in August 2019 representing the Springfield Sister Cities Association. And this concert series today was a celebration of that. So we were excited to come out and perform today, Wlodarczyk said.

“It’s great to be able to perform original music and have an attentive crowd and you know that’s that’s just really a special treat.” Stine said.

Gigs in the Garden will be back this fall on Sundays at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Aurora Sunset Drive-in Theater for sale

AURORA, Mo. – The Sunset Drive-In Theater in Aurora is now for sale, according to a Facebook post by Verus Network, the realty company listing the property. The property is 5 acres and includes a main building with restrooms, concessions/main cooking area, office, and projection room. It also includes a box office, a second concessions […]
AURORA, MO
ozarkradionews.com

“Mules of the Ozarks” to Feature in Upcoming Festival

West Plains, MO. – The West Plains Council on the Arts and the Ozarks Studies Institute will be hosting a program within the Old Time Music – Ozark Heritage Festival at 1p.m. on June 4th. The event consists of a storytelling session and conversations devoted to mules and...
WEST PLAINS, MO
FOX2Now

Free Trip Tuesday to Margaritaville Lake Resort at The Lake of the Ozarks

ST. LOUIS – It’s Free Trip Tuesday, brought to you by Ryan Kelley, The Home Loan Expert. On Tuesday, May 24, you could win a trip for four to Margaritaville Lake Resort at the Lake of the Ozarks. It includes a three-night stay, 18 holes of golf, horseback rides, and much more. The winner will also get admission to the Big Surf Waterpark, the Jolly Mon Indoor Water Park, and Bridal Cave.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Entertainment
Springfield, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
KOLR10 News

Daybreak on the Road: Ha Ha Tonka State Park

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. – Every year, people visit Ha Ha Tonka State Park for the beautiful views, springs and caves. But OzarksFirst learned there’s more to the park than just sightseeing. Senior Parks Specialist Jacob Bryant says the location has plenty of family history. Its story starts with the town of Gunter. “Ha Ha Tonka […]
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Free pet adoption for veterans this Memorial Day weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – In celebration of Memorial Day, the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri will be waiving adoption fees for an adult dog or cat for any member of the military. Beginning May 27 through May 30, free pet adoptions will be available for active duty, reserve or veterans of the military. The Humane Society […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
My 1053 WJLT

One of Biggest Motorcycle Rallies in the Midwest Happening Memorial Day Weekend

Calling all bikers! Rev up those engines and rumble into summer while honoring the fallen this Memorial Day weekend!. One of the largest motorcycle rallies in the Midwest is happening in Buckhorn, Missouri, roughly 4 and a half hours from the tristate. The 33rd annual Mid American Freedom Rally is scheduled to begin at noon on May 27th at the Pulaski County Fort Wood Shrine Club grounds. The event will feature live bands, a bike show, contests, field events, and much more.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Folk Music#Gigs#Live Music#Concert#Music Lovers
KOLR10 News

Soaring flight prices impacts Springfield-Branson airport

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Summertime is almost here, and with that means an increased amount of traffic throughout the Springfield-Branson National Airport. Kent Boyd with the airport said travelers could see their airfare go up— but that’s only because of the rising costs elsewhere. “Prices on the airline side have definitely gone up and there are a […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Laclede Record

Wagons for Warriors wheels to town this weekend

Western-style cooking will be celebrated and funds will be raised for veterans this weekend at the Lebanon fairgrounds. The 11th annual Wagons for Warriors with chuck wagons from around Missouri and other parts of the United States is coming to Lebanon this Friday and Saturday. The event will begin as wagons parade to the fairgrounds at 11 a.m. Friday. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

One of America’s Luxury Destination Resorts is in Missouri

This world-class resort is just a few short hours away from the Tri-States and one of the coolest places to stay. Big Cedar Lodge was named one of the best resort destination places to visit out of 18 in America. The resort is located in Ridgedale, Missouri just outside of Branson, and overlooks Table Rock Lake. Now, this is a place I can relax and unwind.
RIDGEDALE, MO
KYTV

CATCH OF THE DAY: Polk County fisherman hooks state-record walleye

MORRISVILLE, Mo. (Edited News Release) – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) congratulated Tim Stillings of Morrisville for catching a state-record walleye. He caught the 7-pound, 8-ounce walleye from the Sac River on May 16 using a trotline. His record breaks the previous alternative methods record of 6-pounds, 14-ounces set in 2018.
POLK COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Mother helps others in Springfield find baby formula

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – During the nationwide baby formula shortage, one mother in Springfield is trying to help others find what they need to feed their child. Haley Gullion created a Facebook group for moms called Formula Finds (Springfield, MO and nearby). In the private group, folks who are out grocery shopping are encouraged to post pictures […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield Public Schools encourages summer reading

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – School is out for elementary students in Springfield, but the learning is far from over for some kids. OzarksFirst stopped by Harrison Elementary School, where some students were able to bring something home with them before the last day of school on May 25. Springfield Public Schools (SPS) wants kids to focus […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy