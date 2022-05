It was always a weird crossover, but now it's off, and that's kind of weird too. The Callisto Protocol (opens in new tab), the new survival horror in development at Dead Space creator Glen Schofield's Striking Distance Studios, was said to be set in the PUBG universe (opens in new tab) when it was announced in 2020. It was a baffling crossover: The Callisto Protocol, based on what little we've seen of it, looks very Dead Space-like—that is, dark and awful and horrific—while PUBG is basically a goofy battle royale where people use frying pans to protect their asses. So it was weird.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 HOUR AGO