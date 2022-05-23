ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

WATCH: Local veterans greeted by Chris Kyle Legacy Car at Odessa memorial

By Rob Tooke
 3 days ago

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A racecar rolled into Odessa on Sunday morning.

A group of local veterans were standing by, waiting for its arrival.

The Nancy Matter Racing crew pulled in the so-called funny car to the Chris Kyle Memorial Plaza around 10 A.M. The plaza sits outside of the MCH VA Clinic on Highway 191, aptly called the Chris Kyle Memorial Highway.

This unique meet-and-greet came after a long night of funny car racing at Penwell Knights Raceway. Just hours after wrapping that up, the race crew was rolling out the car again. But this time, with no intention of driving it.

“This was something I’ve wanted to do for a year. To come out here and to bring the car, and have some veterans come out here with us,” said Nancy Matter, driver of the jet-like vehicle.

The racecar goes by several names, including the Chris Kyle and Chad Littlefield Legacy car, and “The Guardian.” The crew sponsors the American Valor Foundation . The Kyle family is part of that foundation, which helps first responders, military veterans, and their families.

Among the group of veterans at the memorial on Sunday, there was Jimmy Darden, who served in the U.S. Air Force from 1972 to 1974. There was Vance Gilliam who served in the U.S. Navy from 1971 to 1974. Local veteran Bill Mudd was there, too. He served from 1971 to 1979.

“I’m a ‘Nam vet,” Bill said. “I was what they called a LRRP… a long-range reconnaissance for all those years. It was a blessing.”

Another reason the Nancy Matter Racing crew rolled out the racecar was to give the veterans a chance to talk about issues most important to them. The big focus was about raising awareness over veterans’ mental health and wellness.

“We’re back up to 22 veterans a day that we’re losing to suicide,” said Jimmy. “That’s 8,030 veterans a year. If you know a veteran who seems to be a little off, who doesn’t seem to be himself, reach out to him, ask him if he’s doing okay.”

For those interested in mental health services for veterans and suicide prevention efforts, you can find more information at 1tribefoundation.org . 1 Tribe Foundation is a nonprofit that lists its mission as creating “a community that raises awareness and combats suicide by empowering veterans, first responders, medical frontline workers and their families through traditional and non-traditional therapies.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

