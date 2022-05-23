CSPD investigates shooting at Citadel Mall Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting with multiple victims at the Citadel Mall Sunday night.

Police tell FOX21 News the shooting took place after 6 p.m. A person was found in the food court with a gunshot wound in the chest and another bullet had grazed their arm.

CSPD said two people were shot, the other victim was a 12-year-old who had also been shot in the chest. According to an officer, both victims are in stable condition.

Police confirm the suspect is in custody and investigators believe the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute. There is no danger to the public.

According to police, this shooting is also in connection to another shooting off of Delaware drive. No names of the victims or the suspect involved in the shooting were released at this time.

