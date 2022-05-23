ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

CSPD investigates shooting at Citadel Mall Sunday

By Lauren Scharf
 3 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting with multiple victims at the Citadel Mall Sunday night.

Police tell FOX21 News the shooting took place after 6 p.m. A person was found in the food court with a gunshot wound in the chest and another bullet had grazed their arm.

CSPD said two people were shot, the other victim was a 12-year-old who had also been shot in the chest. According to an officer, both victims are in stable condition.

Police confirm the suspect is in custody and investigators believe the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute. There is no danger to the public.

According to police, this shooting is also in connection to another shooting off of Delaware drive. No names of the victims or the suspect involved in the shooting were released at this time.

This is a developing story, stick with FOX21 News for the latest on-air and online.

John Paredes
3d ago

dam again? sounds like a story from 2021 and earlier this year when a gun battle took place in the Parking Lot. The Citadel is the OK Corral in the Springs

KXRM

Woman impersonating CSPD officer arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a woman who had been impersonating a CSPD officer. The woman, identified as Misty Henry, was taken into custody under charges of a class six felony for Impersonating a Peace Officer. On Monday, CSPD officers of the Gold Hill Division received reports of an individual […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo homicide suspect arrested

PUEBLO, Colo. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Pueblo on Monday. On Monday, May 23, at approximately 4:17 p.m., Pueblo Police were sent to the 1500 block of NorthLa Crosse Avenue on a reported dead body. Pueblo police arrived to find the body of an adult male in a […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Duplex fire near downtown Colorado Springs Tuesday night likely intentionally set; police looking for suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A duplex fire near downtown Colorado Springs likely was intentionally set, according to police. Firefighters responded to the 1600 block of S. Wahsatch (just south of I-25 near Nevada) around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night to a duplex fire. Evacuations took place, although firefighters have not said how many people were evacuated.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Deputy grabs falling woman by her clothes, saves her life

EL PASO COUNTY, Co. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is hailing one of its deputies as a hero, after he saved a woman’s life earlier this month. It happened during the morning rush hour on May 12. Deputies say callers noticed a woman on a bridge overpass over Highway 115 along South Academy […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Suspect on the run after shots were fired at a Colorado Springs 7-Eleven Monday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after shots were fired in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon at a 7-Eleven. The incident happened at 2407 N. Union Boulevard just south of Van Buren Street at about 1:15 p.m. According to police, no victims came forward and it is believed no one was hit by gunfire. It isn’t clear what led up to the shots being fired, but last time this article was updated no one was in custody and no suspect description was available.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
