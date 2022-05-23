ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Take a First Look at the Nike Air Force 1 Mid React "Black Neon"

hypebeast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdding to its celebrations for the 40th-anniversary of the Air Force 1, is now gearing up to introduce a new hybrid take on the lifestyle classic. The “Nike Air Force 1...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 2

Related
hypebeast.com

Nike Air Trainer 1 "Chlorophyll" Is Getting Another Retro Release

Tinker Hatfield is responsible for engineering some of the most culture-shifting sneaker silhouettes and colorways for. and Jordan Brand. For the former, the iconic designer has a laundry list of Sportswear makeups in his Swoosh portfolio, one being the Nike Air Trainer 1 “Chlorophyll” which is slated to get another retro release. This iteration serves as a follow-up to its retro bring back from 2020.
LIFESTYLE
hypebeast.com

Nike Has Just Teased a New Instalment of the Air Zoom Flight 95

Has just unveiled a brand new instalment of the Air Zoom Flight 95. Following its recent paisley-covered trio in collaboration with Supreme, this new adaptation the sneaker is coming in a refreshed colorway. Taking on a white foundation, other combinations of black and blue can be spotted throughout the panelling design. The Swoosh welcomes a “Teal” color hue this time around, bringing a revitalized feel to the shoe.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

The Nike LeBron 19 Releases in a Bold New "Hard Hat" Colorway

LeBron James and is acknowledging the importance of foundation with a bold release of a the Nike LeBron 19 in the “Hard Hat” colorway. The all-yellow silhouette is set to drop this summer, showing that it is all about having the right tools to build a championship-worthy team. A canary-yellow base is utilized throughout the shoe, as seen on the upper, eyelets, midsole and signature branding on the plastic panel. The yellow base is contrasted with a black detailing seen on the LBJ branding and the hazard-striped Swoosh on the lateral ankle. On-brand with the construction theme, a printed graphic of an excavator is portrayed on the heel, over translucent panels to highlight the importance of constructing a foundation. The shoe sits atop a white Air bubble sole to round out of design.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Supreme x Nike Zoom Flight 95 Releases On May 5th

Supreme continues its trend of rotating obscure and mainstream models for its Nike shoe collaborations as it turns its direction to the Nike Zoom Flight 95. To clarify, this mid-90s basketball shoe is hardly obscure as it debuted in 1995, largely considered one of the most robust years in basketball shoe history. The enlarged “bug eye” midsole design and the ample use of carbon fiber renders these one very recognizable, but it is relatively unfamiliar in the grand scheme of Nike footwear as it hasn’t released at retail in years. Now, Supreme is responsible for ushering back this popular silhouette (a first-time collab for the model), and they’re doing so in their signature street-style aesthetic.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Air#Nike Swoosh#Nike Sportswear#Nike Shoe#The Air Force 1#The Nike Air Force#React#Supreme
hypebeast.com

On-Foot Look at the Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Green"

Before unexpectedly passing in November 2021, Virgil Abloh had several footwear designs with. and Off-White™ left in the cannon. And now that the late designer’s wife and his team have agreed to continue giving his offerings more drops to the public, you can expect his remaining collaborations to trickle out this Summer. One of those installments is the Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Green,” which has just surfaced by way of detailed on-foot imagery.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

Here Is the First Look at the Jordan Two Trey "Raptors"

Since revealing its new hybrid Jordan Brand model, the Jordan Two Trey which is inspired by seven different classic silhouettes, has arrived in a “Raptors” color scheme. The shoe, which is constructed in mixed mesh, synthetic and patent leather mudguards as well as AJ11-inspired branding on the label and tongues. The silhouette comes in an all-black base that sits atop a white midsole and red rubber outsole with additional purple details on the Jumpman logo on the tongue and heel tabs. The shoe takes on the colorway of the traditional Toronto Raptors branding. The design is also a nod to the “Raptors” Air Jordan 7 color blocking.
APPAREL
Complex

Balenciaga’s New $1,850 Sneakers Come ‘Fully Destroyed’

Pre-distressed sneakers are nothing new in the fashion world—brands like Golden Goose, Gucci, and Maison Margiela have been criticized for selling dirty looking shoes at grossly marked up prices in the past. Even sportswear brands have dabbled in the trend, with pre-yellowed TPUs and DIY “vintage” customs becoming commonplace in recent years. But a new design from Balenciaga dials the soiled look to the extreme, and social media is predictably up in arms over the shoes.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Adds Mini Swooshes To The Air Max Plus

The Nike Air Max Plus may not boast the global appeal of other visible Air-cushioned silhouettes before it, but it continues being a go-to option among street style enthusiasts. For its latest ensemble, the Sean McDowell-designed sneaker has appeared in a predominantly black ensemble coupled with non-standard miniature swoosh logos....
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Apparel
hypebeast.com

The Nike Air Max CB 94 "Suns" Receives a Release Date

Taking it back to the ’90s, is now set to bring back Charles Barkley’s Nike Air Max 2 CB 94 signature. Originally released back in 1994, the court classic is returning in a retro Phoenix Suns colorway. The Nike Air Max CB 94 “Suns” features a mix of “White/Varsity Purple/Black/Total Orange” drawn from the team’s ’90s jerseys.
PHOENIX, AZ
hypebeast.com

An adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 High "Wave Runner" Sample Has Surfaced

It’s been seven years since Kanye West has been signed with the family, and together both parties have undoubtedly created one of the biggest sneaker empires that the industry has ever laid eyes on. Of all of the silhouettes that the creative genius has cooked up with the brand, the adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 has been one of the most impactful as it has spawned an entire movement of “dad shoes.” Having already been fashioned in a bevy of colorways, the model may be entering its next chapter shortly as an adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 High “Wave Runner” sample has surfaced.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Southern Voodoo Practices Inspire This Upcoming Jordan Zion 2

The abundance of culture and tradition in Louisiana has served Jordan Brand well in regards to creating fun and exciting concepts around Zion Williamson’s special edition footwear. From the muddy waters to the spooky deities, the South has made its way onto Jordan Zion footwear — and it certainly does so on this upcoming Jordan Zion 2 signature shoe.
LOUISIANA STATE
Complex

All the Shoes on Display at Louis Vuitton’s Nike Air Force 1 Exhibition

As we learned on Tuesday, Louis Vuitton’s Nike Air Force 1 collaboration that was orchestrated by the late Virgil Abloh will be on full display at the Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse in Brooklyn this week. The space, known as the Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1” by Virgil Abloh exhibition, will be open to the public starting tomorrow, May 21 through May 31 and will showcase all 47 iterations of the French luxury fashion house’s collaborative Air Force 1s.
BROOKLYN, NY
The US Sun

Nike x Hello Kitty sneakers: Where can I buy them?

HELLO KITTY is a fictional character created by Japanese designer Yoko Shimizu. In 2022, Hello Kitty is teaming up with Nike once again to release a summer sneaker collaboration. Nike x Hello Kitty sneakers: Where can I buy them?. Dropping on May 27, 2022, the Hello Kitty x Nike sneakers...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Drake’s Nocta x Nike Hot Step Collab Surfaces In New Colorway

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Drake’s acclaimed Nocta x Nike Hot Step sneaker collab is getting a bold new look. Sneaker leak social media account @Yankeekicks shared images on Instagram yesterday of the Nocta x Nike Hot Step in a new purple colorway that’s expected to hit shelves before year’s end. The new makeup of the Nocta x Nike Hot Step features an all-purple color scheme predominantly on the premium leather upper including on the various Swoosh branding and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Take a Closer Look at the Nike SB Dunk Low "Bart Simpson"

Following “Homer” and “Marge” SB Dunk drops in 2003 and 2007, now turns to the eldest son of The Simpsons family for inspiration, readying a “Bart Simpson” SB Dunk Low dressed in his signature color scheme of “Habanero Red,” “White,” “Yellow,” and “Blue Hero.” The upcoming pairs arrive in a yellow tumbled leather base, red suede overlays, and white leather lateral Swooshes.
SHOPPING
hypebeast.com

Tinker Hatfield's Nike Zoom Court Dragon Gets Decorated With Playful Swooshes

Tinker Hatfield is cemented into Nike’s legacy as one of the brand’s most accomplished designers. His portfolio consists of iconic Jordan Brand and. silhouettes, and this year he’s expanding his range with a brand new Sportswear model: the Nike Zoom Court Dragon. The new model pulls inspiration from basketball and tennis models and it has just been revealed in a colorful new makeup with adventurously-styled Swooshes.
TENNIS
Hypebae

Birkin Bags Inspire the Latest Women's Air Jordan

Jordan Brand took to Instagram to announce Isabelle Harrison of the Dallas Wings as the newest addition to their roster of athletes. In the post, Isabelle not-so-sneakily previews an upcoming Air Jordan 1 High silhouette in a familiar color scheme. The model’s orange, black and white make up is a...
DALLAS, TX
hypebeast.com

Nike Air Force 1 Low "Puerto Rico" Is Built With Perforated Leathers

Has a tendency of spreading love to various parts of the globe through special footwear colorways, and one territory that will often get some attention is Puerto Rico. In the past, the Swoosh has fashioned special Air Max 97s, Air Trainer 1s and Nike Air Force 1 Low CMFTs for the Caribbean island, and now the sportswear brand has just unveiled a special Air Force 1 Low “Puerto Rico” colorawy.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy