Anti Social Social Club (ASSC) has been acquired by Marquee Brands, the parent company of Ben Sherman, Martha Stewart’s namesake brand, and various other lifestyle labels. As reported by The Business of Fashion, the acquisition was confirmed earlier this morning for an undisclosed sum. Speaking to BOF, Marquee Brands Chief Executive Neil Fiske said, “Our plan is to let ASSC be ASSC – with no intent to change the brand DNA, values, or culture.”

BUSINESS ・ 9 HOURS AGO