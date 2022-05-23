ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eminem Tells Pete Davidson His 'SNL' Rap Videos "All Suck" in Comedian's Last Parody

Cover picture for the articleAs Pete Davidson said goodbye to the Saturday Night Live stage with his final rap video parody, Eminem made a special appearance and gave his very honest comments on the comedian’s long-running gag. In the midst of Davidson’s “Forgot the Dre” parody honoring show creator Lorne Michaels, Em...

