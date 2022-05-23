ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, MA

Podiatry Clinic at Bemis Hall with Dr. Ruhl

lincolntown.org
 3 days ago

www.lincolntown.org

lincolntown.org

Veterans Services Office Hours at Bemis Hall

The Veterans' Services Officer (VSO), Peter Harvell is an advocate for Lincoln's veterans and their dependents. The VSO can assist veterans with questions about state and federal veteran benefits and services. Office Hours: Thursday from 9 AM to noon at Bemis Hall. Peter can also be reached by email at lincolnveterans@lincolntown.org.
LINCOLN, MA
lincolntown.org

Senior Dining Fridays

We invite seniors aged 60+ to join us for lunch across from Bemis Hall at First Parish Church. Lunch menu consists of soup, salad, rolls, and dessert. This program is running weekly. $2 suggested donation. Dine-in or carry-out available due to the pandemic. Call 781-259-8811 to register. Space is limited. Reservation must be received by Wednesday for the Friday meal.
LINCOLN, MA
lincolntown.org

FREE Adolescent Mental Health Clinic

The Lincoln Mental Health Clinics are available to town residents of all ages. Appointments are held by Zoom, phone, or in person. Call Abigail at 781-259-8811 for an appointment. Staffed by: Sara Hickey, MSW, LCSW, Outpatient Clinician and Coordinator of Intake Services at Eliot Community Human Services. Sponsored by the Lincoln Board of Health & the America Rescue Plan Act.
LINCOLN, MA
lincolntown.org

Active Aging Classes with Terri

Functional fitness class with exercises designed to help seniors maintain strength, balance, and independence. Designed for every fitness level with modifications and adaptations. Flexibility training to increase joint range of motion. Balance exercises to improve gait and confidence. Resistance training to build lean muscle and increase bone density all to the beat of the music! Finish with a 5-minute stretch.
LINCOLN, MA
Lincoln, MA
Massachusetts Health
lincolntown.org

SAIL Fitness with Derry - Virtual

Summer Session runs May 6-September 2. Summer Session consists of 18 classes. Join Derry Tanner, retired nurse and certified personal trainer for Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL). Strength, balance, and flexibility exercises make you stronger and feel better. All you need to participate is comfortable clothing, a sturdy chair, and light weights if you have them.
LINCOLN, MA
lincolntown.org

Stretch and Flex Classes with Terri

Designed to help maintain strength, flexibility, and independence with both standing and seated exercises using resistance bands. Warm-up moving your body and joints through their full range of motion without resistance to the music. Strengthening your muscles with various upper and lower body exercises. Full body stretch designed to lower your heart rate, relieve stress, increase flexibility, and leave you feeling great! Resistance bands are provided. Class can be done seated or standing,
LINCOLN, MA

