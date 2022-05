FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police are investigating a Tuesday Night shooting in Fort Wayne. Police were called to the 7400 block of Cold Springs Boulevard at around 6:30 P.M. Tuesday after receiving several calls regarding individuals actively shooting at each other. When police arrived they found that an adult male victim had been transported to a local hospital with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim is reported to be in non-life-threatening condition. Several vehicles on scene were damaged during the incident and detectives searching the area and speaking with several witnesses.

