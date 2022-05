TCO reduction is typically the leading driver for Open RAN. No doubt TCO reduction is important, but it only tells part of the story. Operators around the globe are looking to Open RAN for increased opportunities as well as cost savings. Operators can have both. Open RAN could deliver up to 30% TCO savings and help service providers access the $23.5 billion of revenue opportunities[1] expected from far edge services in a wide range of new enterprise use cases. Open RAN clearly has potential for operators who make the right investments in technology and skill sets now.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO