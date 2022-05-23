ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 things to know about Jags rookie CB Montaric Brown

By James Johnson
 3 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars concluded the selection process of the 2022 NFL Draft by picking up Arkansas cornerback Montaric Brown with selection No. 222. It marked the second consecutive time the team selected a corner in the draft, as they also did so in the sixth round when they selected Gregory Junior.

Brown spent four seasons with the Razorbacks and ended his career with them on a high note (more on that later). Throughout his career, he was able to accumulate 73 solo tackles, 15 pass breakups, and six picks.

As Brown starts his journey in the NFL, he will have a lot of hard work ahead of him due to being a late-round selection. However, with the Jags needing to improve behind their top-3 cornerbacks, Brown has a chance to make the final roster if he flashes the traits he displayed with Arkansas.

Here are three things to know about the player who was the Jags’ last selection of the 2022 draft:

Brown was an All-SEC First Teamer in 2021

Nov 13, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Montaric Brown (21) intercepts a pass intended for LSU Tigers wide receiver Devonta Lee (16) in overtime at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

While the Jags selected Brown in the seventh round, they are getting a player who played at a high level in 2021. He exited his last season with career highs in total tackles (54), pass breakups (11), and picks (five).

As a result, Brown earned All-SEC honors. It was an accolade that was well deserved as Brown faced some of the toughest competition in college football between lining up against the stars at Alabama, Louisiana State, Georgia, and Texas A&M, to name a few.

Brown was a top-200 recruit nationally and the No. 1 ranked high school player in Arkansas in 2017

When looking back at his time in high school, it makes sense that Brown has found his way to the NFL. He was ranked as the 161st best recruit of the 2017 class, according to 247Sports. He also was the top ranked recruit from the state of Arkansas in 2017, too.

Brown was recruited as a safety coming into Arkansas, so it wouldn’t be shocking to see the Jags try him there. However, the Jags could use some depth at cornerback behind their top-3 players at the position (Tyson Campbell, Shaquill Griffin, and Darius Williams), but time will tell where he ultimately plays.

Brown is an excellent run defender, too

Brown not only showed what he could do in coverage while at Arkansas, but he also proved to be good against the run. In fact, he ended last season with an 80.2 grade against the rush according to Pro Football Focus.

While Brown won’t be high enough on the depth chart to start on defense yet, his ability against the run is valuable in the AFC South, as the division is home to some of the best running backs in football. If he showcases his tackling ability near the line of scrimmage in the preseason, it certainly would help his case to make the roster and would help his case to get a spot on the special teams unit.

