A classic two seater that’s stood the test of time. Thirty years on, and we’d still have one. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Not surprising at all. Launched in 1989 as an affordable, open-top sports car for the everyday, over 30 years, four generations and countless awards later Mazda has sold over a million of the things, and it’s even recognised by Guinness World Records as the world’s bestselling two-seater sports car. You don’t have to look too hard to see one on our roads.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO