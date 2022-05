Click here to read the full article. Supercars and superyachts are not so different. Both sleek machines are synonymous with luxury and high design. They require a high level of craftsmanship and deep pockets, too. Now Naval Yachts is looking to bring the two even closer still. The burgeoning Turkish shipbuilder, which began in 2008 as a design studio before opening a boatyard in Antalya two years later, has just unveiled a new concept inspired by the aerodynamics of the world’s fastest cars. “We took some touches from Lamborghini,” the co-owner of Naval Yachts, Barış Dinc, told Robb Report via email. To that...

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO