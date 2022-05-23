FREE Hearing Screening at Bemis Hall with Dr. Ring

We invite seniors aged 60+ to join us for lunch across from Bemis Hall at First Parish Church. Lunch menu consists of soup, salad, rolls, and dessert. This program is running weekly. $2 suggested donation. Dine-in or carry-out available due to the pandemic. Call 781-259-8811 to register. Space is limited. Reservation must be received by Wednesday for the Friday meal.

LINCOLN, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO