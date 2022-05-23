FREE Hearing Screening at Bemis Hall with Dr. Ring

The Veterans' Services Officer (VSO), Peter Harvell is an advocate for Lincoln's veterans and their dependents. The VSO can assist veterans with questions about state and federal veteran benefits and services. Office Hours: Thursday from 9 AM to noon at Bemis Hall. Peter can also be reached by email at lincolnveterans@lincolntown.org.
The Lincoln Mental Health Clinics are available to town residents of all ages. Appointments are held by Zoom, phone, or in person. Call Abigail at 781-259-8811 for an appointment. Staffed by: Sara Hickey, MSW, LCSW, Outpatient Clinician and Coordinator of Intake Services at Eliot Community Human Services. Sponsored by the Lincoln Board of Health & the America Rescue Plan Act.
We invite seniors aged 60+ to join us for lunch across from Bemis Hall at First Parish Church. Lunch menu consists of soup, salad, rolls, and dessert. This program is running weekly. $2 suggested donation. Dine-in or carry-out available due to the pandemic. Call 781-259-8811 to register. Space is limited. Reservation must be received by Wednesday for the Friday meal.
