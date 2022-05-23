ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Tori Olson leading the way for Sabers’ softball program

By Luke Gamble
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

As the high school spring postseason really gets going this week WDA softball teams will compete in Bismarck for a chance at a state tournament berth.

One team fighting for their first state appearance is the Legacy Sabers, and they’ll be leaning on a senior in the circle who is one of the best in the state. Tori Olson is averaging more than 6 and a half strikeouts per game as a pitcher.

The Garden City Community College signee is taking her game, and the Sabers’ game, to the next level.

“She’s someone that she’s a go to,” Sabers’ head coach Holly Schild said. “We can rely on her, we can depend on her. She gets the job whenever we need her to offensively or defensively. She’s just always there. She’s consistent and she’s somebody that as a coach you love to have that type of player on your team.”

“Every year I really push myself to try and be a good pitcher and this year I was just like I’m going to go out and have fun and have fun with it,” senior Tori Olson said. “It’s my last year here so I might as well.”

The Sabers will play Jamestown in the first round of the WDA tournament on Thursday.

