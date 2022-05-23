ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, MA

Tuesday Trail Walks 9:30 am

lincolntown.org
 3 days ago

Explore Lincoln's open spaces with Conservation Dept. Staff. Visit...

www.lincolntown.org

lincolntown.org

Senior Dining Fridays

We invite seniors aged 60+ to join us for lunch across from Bemis Hall at First Parish Church. Lunch menu consists of soup, salad, rolls, and dessert. This program is running weekly. $2 suggested donation. Dine-in or carry-out available due to the pandemic. Call 781-259-8811 to register. Space is limited. Reservation must be received by Wednesday for the Friday meal.
LINCOLN, MA
lincolntown.org

Active Aging Classes with Terri

Functional fitness class with exercises designed to help seniors maintain strength, balance, and independence. Designed for every fitness level with modifications and adaptations. Flexibility training to increase joint range of motion. Balance exercises to improve gait and confidence. Resistance training to build lean muscle and increase bone density all to the beat of the music! Finish with a 5-minute stretch.
LINCOLN, MA
lincolntown.org

Stretch and Flex Classes with Terri

Designed to help maintain strength, flexibility, and independence with both standing and seated exercises using resistance bands. Warm-up moving your body and joints through their full range of motion without resistance to the music. Strengthening your muscles with various upper and lower body exercises. Full body stretch designed to lower your heart rate, relieve stress, increase flexibility, and leave you feeling great! Resistance bands are provided. Class can be done seated or standing,
LINCOLN, MA
lincolntown.org

FREE Adolescent Mental Health Clinic

The Lincoln Mental Health Clinics are available to town residents of all ages. Appointments are held by Zoom, phone, or in person. Call Abigail at 781-259-8811 for an appointment. Staffed by: Sara Hickey, MSW, LCSW, Outpatient Clinician and Coordinator of Intake Services at Eliot Community Human Services. Sponsored by the Lincoln Board of Health & the America Rescue Plan Act.

