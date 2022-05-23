Teen shot in Chesterfield shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police are asking for the public’s help to find the person who shot a teenager in a Chesterfield neighborhood Saturday night.

Officers said the shooting happened in the 8900 block of Chester Forest Lane just before 10 p.m.

There has been no word on the extent of the 18-year-old victim's injuries

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .