ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Hold on to masks, some places may ask for them

By Max Rodriguez
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K7stD_0fn1zZaL00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Starting Monday, Foodland will require its employees to wear a mask on the job.

A spokesperson for the grocery store chain said the decision was made when the CDC placed Oahu, Kauai and Maui counties in the “Red Zone”, meaning COVID transmission is high.

Part of a statement from Foodland said:

“For high-risk areas with “red” status, the CDC recommends mask wearing for residents when indoors in public places. Given the CDC’s recommendations, we believe taking this action now is important to ensure the safety of our employees.”

As for customers, the store will encourage them to wear a mask but it will not be required.

Meanwhile, the Waikiki Aquarium recently started requiring visitors to wear a mask inside the facility.

Chanel Akaka from Wahiawa said she appreciates the return of the mask policy.

Akaka said, “I like it makes me feel safer, my kids, too. Everywhere we go we wear masks anyway so I like that they are enforcing it here.”

The Waikiki Aquarium said it is following the advice from public health experts as COVID cases in the state have gone up.

The state’s epidemic curve chart shows a slight increase in COVID cases for the month of May, with daily coronavirus cases averaging more than 900.

Although public health officials believe that number could be higher due to unreported at-home COVID-19 tests.

But some residents like Karina Case said they are ready to leave pandemic protocols in the past, including masks.

“I wasn’t too happy to see that honestly, actually surprised as well because everywhere else it seems except for schools and hospitals we’re not required to wear masks so slightly disappointed,” Case said. “I am ready for it to be over for sure.”

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The University of Hawaii campuses announced masks will continue to be required inside classrooms through the summer session. The university has not decided if that requirement will remain in place for the fall.

Comments / 34

glitter girl
3d ago

masks don't work. the jabs don't work. it should be freedom of choice. those who just believe the mainstream news are the least informed of the truth. this is like the common cold. highly contagious but not deadly. masks carry so much bacteria.

Reply
7
John Callahan
3d ago

t don't work you can prove that for yourself do the smoke test any smoke that goes right through the mask in front of frontal situation means the mask does not work because the coronavirus virus is smaller than smoke your best bet is to go to America's Frontline doctors. Org take vitamin C vitamin D3 quercetin and zinc those are recommendations by doctors they'll let it yes it's bad but it's man-made so we need to start saying enough is enough with the masks that don't work school should not be forced to wear masks especially if you are outside on the playground this is downright wrong children have been proven not to be susceptible so easily but again the key thing is nutrition nutrition nutrition white rice and beans is not nutritious especially the white rice need more wholesome Wholesome foods that's what will keep you healthy less chance of getting this virus this influenza-like virus that's out there again I'm going to repeat America's Frontline doctors. Org

Reply
5
Guest
3d ago

Where’s the “My body my choice” Hippocrates? Predictably silent. Whenever there’s an opportunity for oppression, democrats lead the way!

Reply
5
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Oahu’s ERs are overrun with patients, but COVID is only part of the reason

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu hospitals are overrun with patients, officials say, and COVID is only part of the reason. A combination of staffing shortages and overall high patient volume are also contributing to Oahu’s packed ERs. Over the past week, the state Department of Health confirmed nearly 9,000 new...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii’s Kitchen on the Road: Fig & Ginger Honolulu

Hawaii’s Kitchen is on the Road at Fig & Ginger Honolulu. Mikey Monis checked out their grand opening and tasted some of their delicious menu items. Fig & Ginger Honolulu is the first chef-crafted bespoke grazing board company on the island of Oahu. They offer cheese, charcuterie, appetizer, vegan, and seasonal inspired boards. Our products are thoughtfully crafted using fresh, local, and artisanal ingredients. Their mission is to craft quality grazing products that reflect both traditional and innovative flavor pairings.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii reports 8,924 COVID cases, 5 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 8,924 new coronavirus cases and 5 new deaths in the last week. The DOH announced on March 9 that they would move to do weekly counts instead of daily counts. There are 6,475 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 1,102 on the Big Island, 443 on Kauai, 11 on […]
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
City
Wahiawa, HI
Local
Hawaii Health
Honolulu, HI
Health
State
Hawaii State
a-z-animals.com

Discover The 10 Must-See Waterfalls in Hawaii (With Photos)

Discover The 10 Must-See Waterfalls in Hawaii (With Photos) Want to see some of Hawaii’s most beautiful waterfalls? Then go ahead and plan a trip to the Big Island. Although there are waterfalls on all of the Hawaiian islands, none are as easily accessible as the ones on the Big Island. However, there are so many amazing waterfalls that deciding where to begin is tough. Fortunately, we have compiled a list of the top waterfalls in Hawaii that you won’t want to miss!
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

ICYMI: 4 stories you Need to Know from KITV4, May 24, 2022

(KITV4) -- In Case You Missed It: Here are four stories from around Hawaii that you need to know about from Tuesday, May 24, 2022, along with today's weather. HPD warns of 'puppy scam' happening on Oahu. The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) is warning the public about a “puppy scam”...
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#University Of Hawaii#The Mask#Foodland#Covid#The Waikiki Aquarium
hawaiinewsnow.com

Pandemic modeling group predicts Hawaii’s COVID surge to peak in June

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s COVID numbers are continuing to climb and expected to peak sometime next month, a new forecast predicts. In its latest report, the Hawaii Pandemic Applied Modeling Group said there would be a lot of cases, but hospitalizations weren’t expected to be as high as prior waves.
HONOLULU, HI
yourmileagemayvary.net

Review: Airbnb Princeville, HI on Kauai’s North Shore

We visited Kauai for six nights in February of 2022. For the first three nights, we stayed on the island’s south shore at the Grand Hyatt Kauai. While that property quickly became one of our favorite hotels that we’d ever stayed at, we had to say farewell after three nights as we had plans to visit the north side of Kauai for the rest of our visit. Thanks to everyone who suggested we split up our trip.
PRINCEVILLE, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Public Health
hawaiinewsnow.com

Healthier Hawaii: Learning more about the signs and symptoms of a stroke

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Stroke is the third-leading cause of death and the leading cause of disability in Hawaii, according to the American Heart Association. May is Stroke Awareness Month and Dr. Huidy Shu, Hawaii Pacific Health chief of neurology, discusses what happens to the brain when someone suffers from a stroke and what to look out for.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Oahu elections office re-sends 17,000 voter notification postcards due to errors

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The City and County of Honolulu's Elections Division re-mailed 17,000 election notification postcards as of Monday due to printing and districting errors, officials reported to KITV4. The election notification postcards confirm voters are registered to vote by mail and inform them of which district they're voting in.
HONOLULU, HI
mauinow.com

Free COVID-19 testing still available

In partnership with the County of Maui, Minit Medical Urgent Care continues to offer free testing for COVID-19 at locations in Kahului, Kīhei and Lahaina. The reminder was issued today by the County of Maui amid rising case counts. “… Everyone should remain vigilant against the spread of COVID-19...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

NYC is getting rid of its payphones. Why does Hawaii still have so many?

HNN News Brief (May 24, 2022) After a months-long search that involved public input and intense vetting, the Honolulu Police Commission on Monday unanimously selected former state Adjutant General Arthur “Joe” Logan as HPD’s next police chief. Sunrise News Roundup (May 24, 2022) Updated: 8 hours ago.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

KHON2

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy