I read John Labriola's blog, and I have to admit he is good. How one person can make an issue from vapor is impressive. You might remember Labriola from the recent library muddle. Labriola and a handful of out-of-county discontents, demanded our library remove a tiny, harmless display of LGBT materials from the public areas. He didn't get his way, so he went to the County Commissioners.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO