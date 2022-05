After being shot multiple times while behind the wheel, a man crashed his vehicle into a tree in Gentilly Terrace Wednesday evening, New Orleans police say. Police received a report of the aggravated battery by shooting at the intersection of Gentilly Boulevard and Venus Street at around 5:33 p.m. They were dispatched at 5:34 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 5:39 p.m., according to publicly available data in the NOPD's Calls for Service log.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO