ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cecil County, MD

Local athletes shine in Regional Championships

By Cody Futrell
Cecil Whig
Cecil Whig
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cY5Mo_0fn1z6Jl00

It was a good day for Cecil County athletes competing in the MPSSAA Regional Track Championships.

In the 1A Regional at Cambridge South Dorchester, Briana Poullard (Bo Manor) took first-place in the long jump, Anna Rando (Perryville) won first-place in the 300-meter hurdles, Skylar Pizulli (Bo Manor) won first-place in the 3200-meters, Day Leone (Bo Manor) took first in the boys 3200-meters and Jaimere Guy (Perryville) won first-place in the triple jump.

Several second-place finishers from Cecil County stood out as well as including Pizulli (1600-meters), Rando (100-meter dash), Rylee Lenz (Bohemia Manor) took second-place in discus and Lilyana Heuisier (Perryville) placed second in the pole vault.

On the boys side, Leone took second-place in the 1600-meters. Connor Racine (Perryville) was second in the high jump, and Tayvin Griffin (Perryville) was second-place in the long jump.

The 2A regional was held at North East High School. In girls competition, Katie Callaghan (Rising Sun) was first-place in the 400-meter dash. Amanda Callaghan (Rising Sun) was first-place in the 800-meter dash and Brin Khanjar (North East) won the girls high jump event. In addition, the Rising Sun 4x800-meter relay team consisting of Amanda Callaghan, Katie Callaghan, Katelyn Lacey, and Savannah Lacey won first-place.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Alyssa McCall, Amanda Callaghan, Katie Callaghan and Katelyn Lacey took second-place.

Leanna Rogers (North East) was second-place in the 1600-meters while Jada Obegi (Elkton) was second-place in both the girls shot put and discus.

On the boys side, Carl Williams-Cohen (Rising Sun) took first-place in the 110-meter hurdles while Jaden Nichols (Elkton) was second-place in the boys shot put.

Comments / 0

Related
WMDT.com

Colonel advances to 1A baseball finals

SALISBURY, Md. – For the second time in as many games Colonel Richardson mounted a late comeback to stun a Bayside rival and advance in the 1A baseball tournament. Their latest victims were the Snow Hill Eagles Wednesday, who led 3-1 in the fifth inning, but it wasn’t enough to ward off the Colonels.
SNOW HILL, MD
Delaware LIVE News

Inside The Circle – DIAA Softball 1st Round Results

The DIAA softball tournament semifinals feature both teams that played in the championship game last year, three of the top 4 seeds, and a team that advanced to the semi’s last year in “bracket-buster” Laurel. No. 1 Caravel (17-1) hosts No. 13 Laurel (14-6) 5:00. This game is a rematch of a Caravel win on May 12th (9-4). The two ... Read More
BEAR, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Meet the 2022 inductees of Delaware Sports Hall of Fame

WILMINGTON — A full house gathered at the Chase Center on the Riverfront on May 12 to welcome the latest inductees to the Delaware Sports Museum and Hall of Fame. The nine men and women brought into the hall represented a diverse group representing all corners of Delaware and a variety of sports. Chuck Durante, the president of the DSMHOF, ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
pressboxonline.com

NCAA Lacrosse Final Four Preview With Don Zimmerman

Former UMBC men’s lacrosse coach and current ESPN lacrosse analyst Don Zimmerman joins Stan “The Fan” Charles and Gary Stein to break down this year’s NCAA lacrosse Final Four. • Getting To Know New Towson AD Dr. Steven Eigenbrot. • Catching Up With Towson Football Coach...
TOWSON, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elkton, MD
City
Cambridge, MD
City
Perryville, MD
City
North East, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
County
Cecil County, MD
Wbaltv.com

Black Bear spotted around Westminster High School

WESTMINSTER, Md. — A wild black bear was spotted this morning in the area around Westminster High School. According to the Carrol County Humane Society, the bear was spotted around 8:30 a.m. around the school. The bear then ran off into the woods. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources...
WESTMINSTER, MD
WTOP

Blue Angels air show set for Wednesday afternoon

Weather shouldn’t be a factor for the Blue Angels’ scheduled air show Wednesday at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. The show is set for a 2 p.m. start time. The Blue Angels are performing as part of the Naval Academy’s graduation and commissioning week. Bad...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Delaware Park hopes schedule changes lead to benefits for new ownership

John Mooney said you can expect the racing product at Delaware Park to remain the same under new ownership, but when you consume it will change. The Stanton track opens its 85th season of live racing Wednesday with an eight-race card under the wing of new owners Clairvest Group and Rubico Gaming LLC, a Canadian private equity firm that bought the track from the Rickman family after 34 years last fall.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Jump#Pole Vault#It Was A Good Day#Mpssaa#Dash#Rising Sun
delawaretoday.com

Bookmark This Guide to Delaware’s Golf Courses and Clubs

If you’re looking for somewhere to golf around Delaware, there are plenty of private clubs and public courses from which to choose. Semiprivate. Back Creek: 73.6/132. New Castle: 71.3/126. Kent: 69.3/121. Sussex (ladies): 59.3/115. 7,014 yards, par 71. Director of golf: Dan Flood. Pro shop, driving range, restaurant, bar, banquet facilities.
WILMINGTON, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Meet Padua Academy’s 4 valedictorians. Yes. 4

For the first time in school history, Padua Academy will honor not two, not three, but four valedictorians to top their class of 2022. Arundhati Dole, Mary Katherine (Katie) Dorsey, Esosa Ediae and Emily Malone are this year’s Padua valedictorians. The young women all say that the honor reflects the sisterhood of Padua, which is an all-girls Catholic school in ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Young Maryland Woman Killed In Tragic Delaware Accident

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal single-vehicle collision that occurred on May 19, 2022, in the Georgetown area as Brianna Wright, 23, of Salisbury, MD. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Georgetown area on...
SALISBURY, MD
a-z-animals.com

The 10 Biggest Lakes in Delaware

Delaware, the United States‘ second-smallest state, occupies the Delmarva Peninsula, a vast peninsula on the East Coast. It’s a long, narrow state with only three counties – the most developed being New Castle County in the north. The state’s total area is only 513,335 hectares (1,982 mi²), significantly less than Atlanta. The state’s shoreline runs the length of the east side, while Maryland borders it on the west.
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WTOP

Delmarva beaches are more popular than ever. That’s creating new challenges

This is part of WTOP’s coverage of the Delmarva beaches leading into the summer season. More people than ever are visiting the Delmarva beaches during the summer. That increased popularity, combined with post-pandemic realities facing the hospitality industry, have created more challenges for the local economy. Carol Everhart, with...
LEWES, DE
Bay Journal

Troutless Maryland stream gets restoration green light

Maryland regulators have given a green light to a controversial restoration project in the state’s only Coastal Plain stream to have supported brook trout until recently. The Maryland Department of the Environment recently approved a proposal by the state’s Department of Natural Resources to restore a portion of Jabez Branch, a tributary of the Severn River in Anne Arundel County.
MARYLAND STATE
oceancity.com

10 Things to do on a rainy day in Ocean City

Every so often, you wake up, excited to be on vacation in Ocean City, ready to enjoy the beach, pool, and Boardwalk, then you look outside and it’s grey and wet! Not to worry, there are plenty of things to do in and around Ocean City on a rainy day. Obviously, when there are severe storm and tornado warnings, you’re going to want to seek shelter and stay safe before you seek out a rainy day boredom-buster, but if the day’s simply rainy and overcast, there are plenty of ways to make the most of your gray-skied vacation.
Cape Gazette

DNREC announces two new names for leadership roles

Secretary Shawn M. Garvin announced changes May 17 to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s leadership structure, selecting Steven Smailer as new director of DNREC’s Division of Water and naming Kim Siegel as chief of staff within DNREC’s Office of the Secretary. Smailer succeeds...
DELAWARE STATE
The Dispatch

Lineup Announced For First-Ever Beach Music Festival; Tickets Now On Sale

OCEAN CITY — Delivering on a promise to bring a major lineup of known entertainment to Ocean City, event promoter C3 Presents on Monday announced the star-studded bands for the inaugural Oceans Calling Festival. Last August, Tourism and Business Development Director Tom Perlozzo and C3 Presents promoter Tim Sweetwood...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBAL Radio

WBAL NewsRadio announces "The Torrey & Dan Show"

WBAL NewsRadio 1090/FM 101.5 announces a new Afternoon Drive Show – The Torrey and Dan Show. Already familiar to station listeners through their individual long-standing programs, Torrey Snow and Dan Joseph are combining forces to co-host weekday afternoons from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Torrey had previously helmed The...
BALTIMORE, MD
Cape Gazette

Beach day at Cape Henlopen State Park

If this past weekend’s weather is any indication, summer temperatures have finally arrived in the Cape Region. A hot and humid weekend means locals and visitors flock to the beach. In this image taken in the 1960s, the sand-covered main parking lot at Cape Henlopen State Park has plenty of spaces left for beachgoers. Cape Henlopen State Park was established in 1964 after the U.S. Department of Defense declared 543 acres as surplus property. The park now contains nearly 5,200 acres. Fort Miles operated until 1992, including facilities like the large communications array in the top right of the image.
LEWES, DE
NottinghamMD.com

Middle River crash shuts down eastbound Route 40

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Crews are on the scene of a serious, Wednesday afternoon crash in Middle River. The crash was reported at around 4:30 p.m. on Pulaski Highway at Middle River Road. All eastbound lanes along Route 40 are shut down at Middle River Road. Motorists should use an alternate route. The post Middle River crash shuts down eastbound Route 40 appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
Cecil Whig

Cecil Whig

Easton, MD
2K+
Followers
810
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cecil Whig is a local newspaper that covers Cecil County, Maryland since 1841. It is the oldest newspaper on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, publishes Wednesday and Friday, and online at www.CecilDaily.com

 https://www.cecildaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy