Reedley, CA

Man killed in officer-involved shooting near Reedley, police say

By Kellie Helton
 3 days ago

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story stated that the shooting happened in Fresno County. The Reedley Police Department has since clarified the incident took place in Tulare County.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A man was shot and killed after he opened fire on officers in Tulare County on Sunday night, according to the Reedley Police Department.

The incident happened around 6:15 p.m. after investigators say that officers from the Dinuba Police Department tried to pull over a burglary suspect riding a motorcycle, leading to a chase.

Officers say the suspect ended up crashing his motorcycle in a roundabout near Dinuba and Buttonwillow avenues in Reedley and started trying to get inside of random passing cars.

Witnesses told officers that they saw the suspect get into the passenger seat of a four-door white vehicle that drove away eastbound on Dinuba Avenue.

A short time later, officers reportedly spotted the vehicle they believed the suspect had gotten into and pulled it over near Englehart and Floral avenues in Tulare County.

After the vehicle stopped, officials say the suspect jumped out of the passenger seat and started running away from officers.

During a chase, officials say the suspect pulled out a gun and started firing at officers after they tried to tase him but were unsuccessful.

Photo of the scene near Englehart and Floral avenues.

As two officers returned fire, officials say the suspect got into the driver’s seat of a Reedley police patrol car, where he was later found to be unresponsive.

When officers removed the suspect from the patrol car, they discovered that he had passed away from a gunshot wound.

The identity of the man who was killed in the shooting has not been released at this time.

Officials say the driver left the area shortly after the suspect got out of their vehicle near Englehart and Floral avenues.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office will be working to determine if the driver knew the suspect, or if the vehicle had been carjacked following the motorcycle crash.

There is currently no estimated time of when the intersection of Englehart and Floral is expected to reopen.

Drivers should avoid the area as the investigation into the incident continues.

YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

Community Policy