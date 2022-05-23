ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia

The election showed Australia's huge appetite for stronger climate action. What levers can the new government pull?

By John Quiggin, Professor, School of Economics, The University of Queensland
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QVKeF_0fn1yXvW00
Shutterstock

As the polls closed on Saturday night, most election commentary focused on the dispiriting campaign where both major parties avoided any substantial division on policy issues and instead focused on negatively framing the opposing leader.

Even to many seasoned political minds, the most likely outcome seemed to be a reversal of the last parliament, with Labor winning enough seats to form a narrow majority, and one or two more seats falling to independents. As we all now know, the outcome was utterly different. The Liberals lost many of their crown jewels to climate challengers –  teal independents and the Greens.

This means the new Labor government now has a different challenge on climate. Rather than trying to keep check on concessions to the cross-bench, Labor must now find ways to pursue more ambitious climate policies. Labor can’t pull the most effective lever available – a carbon price – after the Liberals successfully poisoned the well. But there are other ways to accelerate Australia’s shift to cleaner and greener, such as through public investment in large-scale solar and wind.

The next three years will be challenging economically and politically. But the transformation wrought by the election has opened up the possibility of a similar transformation of climate policy. With bold action, a bright future awaits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qmSds_0fn1yXvW00
Government backing for large scale renewables could be one lever Labor could pull. Shutterstock

Climate proved critical

Labor’s path to victory was unusual. The party taking government will do so despite its primary vote slumping to a postwar low, far below the level of routs seen in 1996 and 1975.

Outside Western Australia (where the result was driven largely by the success of the McGowan government’s Covid policy), Labor barely moved the dial. So far Labor has taken five seats from the Liberals (with some Labor-held seats still in doubt) while losing Fowler to an independent and Griffith to the Greens.

Read more: Carbon pricing works: the largest-ever study puts it beyond doubt

The big shock in this election was the loss of a string of formerly safe Liberal seats to Greens and “teal” independents. All of these candidates campaigned primarily on climate change, an issue the major parties, and most of the mainstream media had agreed should be put to one side as too dangerous and divisive.

During the campaign, the possibility of a hung parliament drew attention. In response, both major parties vowed (not very credibly) that they would never do a deal with Greens or independents to secure office. Realistically, it seemed possible that Labor might offer a slightly more ambitious program on climate policy in order to make minority government easier.

In retrospect, it’s clear that this type of analysis assumed Australia’s long-standing political pattern would continue: a two-party system, with a handful of cross-benchers occasionally playing the role of kingmaker. All of the media commentary leading up to the election took this for granted. The “teal” independents were seen as a possible threat to two or three urban Liberals and the Greens were, for all practical purposes, ignored.

What we have instead is a shock to this system. Australia now has a radically changed political scene in which the assumptions of the two-party system no longer apply. Even if Labor scrapes in with a majority, it is unlikely to be sustained at the next election, given the challenging economic circumstances the incoming government will face. As for the LNP, unless they can regain some of the seats lost to independents and Greens, they have almost no chance of forming a majority government at the next election, even with a big win over Labor in traditionally competitive seats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xo4zM_0fn1yXvW00
Labor’s proposed Rewiring the Nation corporation is aimed at making the grid renewable-ready. Shutterstock

Adapting to political change

Labor’s challenge now is to adapt to this new world. They will have to find ways of delivering what the electorate clearly wants on climate, after ruling out most of the obvious options in the course of the campaign. The new leader of the LNP will have the unenviable task of winning back lost Liberal heartlands while placating a party room dominated by climate denialists and coal fans.

Having ruled out a carbon price, Labor will need to be much more aggressive with the safeguard mechanism it inherits from the LNP. By itself, this won’t be nearly enough.

Read more: Australia is about to be hit by a carbon tax whether the prime minister likes it or not, except the proceeds will go overseas

The real need is to promote rapid growth in large-scale solar and wind energy, and to push much harder on the transition to to electric vehicles. Some of this could be done through direct public investment, on the model of Queensland’s CleanCo , or through expanded use of concessional finance using the Clean Energy Finance Corporation and the new Rewiring the Nation Corporation. The great political appeal of this approach is that all of these agencies are off-budget and therefore won’t count in measures of public debt, which is bound to grow in coming years due to pandemic spending.

Democracy, however imperfect, works through the possibility of renewal and change. What this election has shown us that the political system can change. Now comes the task of applying politics – the art of the possible – to the challenge of switching our energy systems from fossil fuels to clean power. It’s our best chance yet.

Correction: A previous version of this article mentioned Cowper rather than Fowler as the Labor seat lost to an independent.

John Quiggin is a former Member of the Climate Change Authority

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

New Study: To Fight Climate Change, We Must Shut Down Fossil Fuel Production

According to recent scientific research, over half of existing fossil fuel production facilities must be shut down early if global warming is kept below 1.5 degrees Celsius, the internationally agreed-upon target for averting climate disaster. The report goes beyond the International Energy Agency's proposal in 2021 to halt all new...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

The election shows the conservative culture war on climate change could be nearing its end

Former Treasurer Josh Frydenberg’s shock loss to an independent running on a climate action platform wasn’t a fluke event. “Teal” independents have ousted five of Frydenberg’s colleagues, all harvesting votes from conservative heartland and all calling for more action on climate change. Amid the wreckage, Frydenberg was asked whether the Liberals needed to rethink their policies on climate change. His response – that he didn’t believe Australia had been “well served by the culture wars on climate change” – deserves analysis. Who started the culture war on climate change? And are we nearing its demise? Our research, published this month,...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Quad praises Albanese government's higher ambition on climate

The Quad summit in Tokyo has praised Australia raising its ambition on climate change, after Anthony Albanese told fellow leaders his government would do more to assist Pacific countries address it. Albanese stressed Australia’s revised climate policy during the meeting, attended by US president Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan. Albanese was there just a day after being sworn in. The Joint Leaders’ Statement said: “We welcome the new Australian Government’s commitment to stronger action on climate change, including through passing legislation to achieve net zero by 2050 and lodging...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Clive Palmer and One Nation flopped at the election. What happened?

Many commentators tipped Clive Palmer’s United Australia Party (UAP) and Pauline Hanson’s One Nation to perform well this election by scooping up the “freedom” and anti-vax vote from voters angry about how the pandemic was handled. But this wasn’t the case. The parties did see a modest rise in their vote, but not enough to translate into significant electoral success. Neither party won any seats in the lower house. UAP candidate Ralph Babet is likely to pick up Victoria’s sixth Senate seat – in part thanks to preferences from the Coalition, who put UAP second on their how to vote cards...
AUSTRALIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Climate Change#Western Australia#Labor#Liberals#Greens#Shutterstock Climate
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens US after Biden says he’ll defend Taiwan

Chinese officials threatened to take actions to “safeguard” their sovereignty after President Joe Biden said on Monday that the U.S. would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. In a press conference while visiting Japan, Biden was asked whether he would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. Biden replied,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reason.com

How a Tiny Solar Company in California Might Convince Biden To Sabotage America's Whole Solar Industry

A tiny solar panel manufacturing firm with outsized political clout is poised to wreak havoc on the entire American solar energy industry. And the White House, which at least theoretically supports expanding America's green energy industries, might just go along with the madness. It's a tricky situation for President Joe Biden to navigate, one that requires choosing between two of his top policy priorities: industrial protectionism and combatting climate change.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Australia
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden: ‘Yes’ US military would fight China over Taiwan, WH immediately backtracks

On Monday, President Joe Biden said the U.S. would respond militarily if China were to invade Taiwan, but a White House official walked back his comments moments later. “You didn’t want to get involved in the Ukraine conflict militarily for obvious reasons,” a reporter said as Biden held a news conference in Tokyo alongside Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kushida. The reporter then asked, “Are you willing to get involved militarily to defend Taiwan if it comes to that?
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

Contractor quitting puts Shell in spotlight over climate

BERLIN -- A longtime contractor for Shell has publicly called out the oil and gas company's climate plans, accusing the company of “double talk” by saying it wants to cut greenhouse gas emissions while working on tapping new sources of fossil fuel. Caroline Dennett, who says she consulted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

What has Labor promised on an integrity commission and can it deliver a federal ICAC by Christmas?

The election results are in and Labor has won enough seats to form government, either as a majority or with the support of independents. What will this mean for political integrity? The main election promise Labor has made on integrity is to establish what it says will be a “powerful, transparent and independent National Anti-Corruption Commission” (sometimes shortened to NACC). So, what is Labor’s model for an anti-corruption commission? Read more: How do the major parties rate on an independent anti-corruption commission? We asked 5 experts ...
WORLD
CNBC

What is the clean energy 'superpower' of the future? Experts at WEF discuss

The geopolitical landscape is being roiled as governments and businesses move toward cleaner energy while responding to the most severe energy crisis since the 1970s. What would it take for future clean energy “superpower” nations and companies to build resilient and affordable energy systems? CNBC's Steve Sedgwick speaks to Hage Geingob, president of Namibia, Teresa Ribera, deputy PM of Spain, Henrik Andersen, the CEO of Vestas, and ReNew Power Chairman and MD, Sumant Sinha.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Voices: The UK government has created a greenwashing taskforce to tackle the climate crisis

The UK government’s latest attempt at greenwashing is truly Monty Pythonesque. Having announced their intention to squeeze every last drop out of North Sea oil while supposedly committing to stopping the climate crisis, it has now launched the [Energy] Transition Plan Taskforce. Its remit is to advise companies how they can produce “accurate, robust, and accountable transition plans and avoid greenwashing”. The committee is co-chaired by John Glen MP, economic secretary to the Treasury, who seems unfazed that the chancellor has demanded support for billions in investment in new oil projects, whilst he simultaneously wants London to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

Word from The Hill: Biden impressed by Albanese's energy (even if the Liberals weren't)

As well as her interviews with politicians and experts, Politics with Michelle Grattan includes “Word from The Hill”, where she discusses the news with members of The Conversation politics team. In this podcast Michelle and politics + society editor Amanda Dunn canvass new Prime Minster Anthony Albanese’s climate pitch to the Quad, China’s reaction to the Labor government, and what the election defeat has done to the Coalition. Michelle Grattan does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.
U.S. POLITICS
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy