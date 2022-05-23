ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Wiggins, Warriors dunk Mavericks 109-100 for 3-0 series lead

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rsbE3_0fn1yJoa00

Stephen Curry shimmied for the TV crew, Andrew Wiggins shook Luka Doncic with a posterizing dunk and the Warriors are thinking sweep.

Curry scored 31 points, Wiggins' playoff career high 27 points included the dunk that was originally called an offensive foul and Golden State beat the Dallas Mavericks 109-100 Sunday night for a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.

“He’s looking like Dominique Wilkins out there,” Klay Thompson said of Wiggins after scoring 19 points as the Warriors moved to the brink of the NBA Finals, three years after the end of a five-year run that yielded three championships.

Golden State, which swept Portland in its most recent West finals in 2019 before Toronto won the title, goes for the sweep in Game 4 on Tuesday in Dallas. No team has rallied from 3-0 down to win an NBA playoff series.

“I love the position we’re in,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “I love the fact that our team came in and got the win tonight. This was the one we felt like we had to get. Coming here up 2-0, you’ve got to take advantage of your momentum.”

Doncic scored 40 and beat the first-quarter buzzer with a 32-footer that got the crowd going with the Mavericks again at home trailing 2-0, as they did against top-seeded Phoenix before winning the West semifinal series in seven games.

But that shimmy-inducing bucket from the young superstar was a blip on an otherwise rough night from 3-point range for the Mavericks, who missed their first seven and finished 13 of 45.

Reggie Bullock and Maxi Kleber, two long-range specialists for Dallas, missed all 12 of their 3s combined and were 0-15 overall. Both went scoreless, offsetting Spencer Dinwiddie's 26 points off the bench. Jalen Brunson scored 20.

Wiggins' one-handed dunk over Doncic midway through the fourth quarter was called a foul because his elbow made contact around Doncic's neck as Doncic jerked backward and fell. But the replay ruling after Kerr challenged was incidental contact, giving Golden State a 93-83 lead.

“I got hit a little bit, but that was impressive,” Doncic said. “I’m not going to lie. I saw the video again, and I was like, ‘Oh ...’ That was pretty incredible. I wish had those bunnies.”

About a minute later, Wiggins, who matched his playoff career high with 11 rebounds, moved quickly down the right baseline for a follow dunk on a miss by Curry.

“Just feeling the energy,” Wiggins said of his dunk over Doncic. “That’s the main thing when I seen the rim. That’s all I seen. They tried to take it away from me, but ...” Wiggins said, interrupting himself with a laugh before thanking Kerr for the challenge.

Curry scored 11 points in the third quarter, giving the Warriors their biggest lead at 78-64 with a step-back 3 in the final minute and turning to the national TV crew for a close-up view of his shoulder shimmy.

Doncic scored 21 points in the fourth quarter as the Mavericks tried desperately to close the gap, but fell to 2-6 in his three playoff seasons when the 23-year-old, three-time All-Star scores at least 40 points.

One of Dinwiddie's 3-pointers got Dallas within five points with 1:15 remaining, but Jordan Poole answered with one from the left wing just inside the final minute.

The Mavericks, playing past the first round since first-year coach Jason Kidd was the point on the Dirk Nowitzki-led team that won the 2011 title, lost a nine-point lead in the final four minutes of the first half two nights after failing to hold a 19-point lead on the road in a Game 2 loss.

“This is just the beginning of this journey,” Kidd said. “I know you guys have us winning the championship before the season started. And that's a joke if you didn't get it. This is a lot bigger than just this one game or this series. This is huge for our franchise because none of you guys had us here.”

WHAT JUST HAPPENED?

The most tense moment of the series came late in the first half after a corner 3 from Curry capped an 8-0 run that put the Warriors in front by a point and helped them to a 48-47 halftime lead. And it left Curry confused.

Curry ran the length of the court with his tongue hanging out after Dallas called timeout. As he circled back toward his bench, Curry walked by Doncic with teammate Juan Toscano-Anderson nearby.

Doncic appeared to take issue with something Toscano-Anderson said and started toward the Golden State bench before officials along with coaches and players from both teams intervened. Meantime, Draymond Green and injured Dallas guard Tim Hardaway Jr. exchanged unpleasantries about 45 feet apart.

After the timeout, Curry could been seen saying, “What happened?” and approached Doncic to talk about it. The exchange ended with Green as the peacemaker with Doncic.

HOLDING HIS TONGUE

Green got a technical foul, his second of the series, after an extended conversation with official Marc Davis when he was called for a backcourt violation when he hurriedly tried to step back over the midcourt line to catch a long, unexpected pass from Curry.

The crowd was howling for a technical and finally got it, after plenty of Twitter chatter following Game 2 on whether refs should have given him a second tech. Soon after, Green was called for his first foul and didn’t like the call. But he directed his complaint at his own bench instead of the officiating crew.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Otto Porter Jr., who averaged 10.5 points on 82% shooting the first two games, limped to the locker room in the first half and was ruled out with left foot soreness. ... The Warriors extended their NBA record with a 26th consecutive series in which they won at least one road game.

Mavericks: Bullock won the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar social justice award. He has been active in the LGBTQ+ community. His sister, a transgender woman, was killed in 2014. Bullock worked with several organizations in the Dallas area after signing as a free agent in the offseason and has long been active in similar pursuits in his native North Carolina. ... Dorian Finney-Smith got a technical early in the second half for an elbow to the back of Green after a made Dallas free throw.

———

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic’s bold 6-word message after Mavs’ Game 4 win will piss off Warriors fans

No team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in the playoffs, but Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is not giving up just yet. After helping the Mavs win Game 4 and cut the Golden State Warriors’ lead to 3-1, Doncic shared his belief that they still have a fighting chance to win the series. And in his postgame presser, the Slovenian guard doubled down on that and shared that he is confident they can bag three straight wins to make it to the NBA Finals.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Kyrie Irving confirmed what we already knew, LeBron James was the GM of the Cleveland Cavaliers

Kyrie Irving confirmed long-time rumors that LeBron James had great influence over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Fans have long believed that LeBron James had great influence over the Cleveland Cavaliers during his two stints with the franchise. No one had to confirm this, it was pretty obvious just from how things were handled, and that a lot of the guys that James wanted ending up in Cleveland 90% of the time. Granted, there were times he was overruled, for instance, the Amar’e Stoudemire trade that didn’t happen because the Cavs didn’t want to part ways with J.J. Hickson.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
The Spun

Jalen Rose Reacts To Juwan Howard's Coaching Decision

On Monday, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski announced that Michigan head coach Juwan Howard declined an interview with the Lakers for their job opening. That decision doesn't surprise his former "Fab Five" teammate, Jalen Rose. During the latest episode of Jalen & Jacoby, Rose shared his thoughts on Howard turning down...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reggie Bullock
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Dominique Wilkins
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
Person
Maxi Kleber
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Spencer Dinwiddie
Person
Jason Kidd
Person
Jalen Brunson
The Spun

NBA Is Expected To Give 2 New Cities Expansion Teams

The NBA has not added a new team in almost two decades, but the next round of expansion could be coming soon. During an appearance on 93.3 KJR, longtime columnist John Canzano reported that Seattle and Las Vegas have "already been earmarked" for expansion by the NBA. According to Canzano,...
NBA
NBC Sports

Just how good were C's defensively in Game 5? A look at the numbers

All that stands between the Boston Celtics and a return to the NBA Finals is one more win over the Miami Heat. Should the Celtics be able to finish off the top seed in the Eastern Conference, defensive performances like the one they had in Game 5 on Wednesday on South Beach will one of the main reasons why.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warriors#Nba Finals#Golden State#The Nba Finals
ABC News

ABC News

662K+
Followers
155K+
Post
360M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy