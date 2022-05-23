ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Republican candidates for governor make campaign stops before Tuesday’s primary

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
GEORGIA — It’s your voice, your vote and with the May primary, just days away, the top two Republican candidates for governor are making their final pitches.

It was a busy weekend for Gov. Brian Kemp and former Sen. David Perdue.

Kemp and Perdue hosted events across the state of Georgia and made final pushes to voters, ahead of Tuesday’s primary.

On Saturday, Kemp made a stop in Watkinsville, near his hometown of Athens. He was joined by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts.

“It’s great to have the 40th governor of Nebraska, with me today, but listen, he’s a lot more than that. That was very nice of him to talk about how great Georgia’s economy is, because normally we’re arguing over who has the lowest unemployment rate,” Kemp said.

On Friday, former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin joined Perdue in Savannah, as he tried to ramp up support.

“This is a race between people and politicians. I’m an outsider. I had a 40-year business career. I ran for the United States Senate in 2014 to help change the direction of the country,” Perdue said.

Monday will be a huge day for both Kemp and Perdue.

Former Vice President Mike Pence will be in Georgia campaigning with Kemp.

Pence is scheduled to attend a “Get Out the Vote” rally for Kemp and his campaign is hoping for some added momentum ahead of election day on Tuesday.

Former President Donald Trump will make one final push for Kemp’s opponent Perdue.

He announced a “Tele-rally” to get people out to vote for Perdue, which will also occur on Monday.

According to the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office, more Georgians went to the polls during this primary’s early voting period than ever before.

So far, over 850,000 Georgians have already voted ahead of Tuesday’s primary.

