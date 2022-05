Let’s say it’s late at night, and you’re in your truck, driving on the backroads from Greenfield to North Adams. All of a sudden, you see a couple of small bright reflections in your headlights, and a shadow seems to move. Before you can react, a deer jumps out in front of you, and BAM, you hit it. Thankfully, you’re all right but the deer has been killed. We live in the hills of Massachusetts, so this scenario has certainly happened to lots of drivers.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO