1 man hospitalized after being submerged in American River, Saramento Fire says

TURLOCK (CBS13) — A family was displaced after an early morning fire tore through a house in Turlock, officials said Monday. The scene was along Davis Street. The Turlock Fire Department said reports of the house fire first came in just before 7:30 a.m. The fire started in the kitchen and extended into the attic and living quarters. Crews extinguished the flames in approximately 30 minutes and prevented any spread outside the home. Four adults and one minor were displaced and are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross. No injuries were reported, the fire department said. Photos from the scene show severe damage to much of the interior of the home. TURLOCK STRUCTURE FIRE – TURLOCK FIRE(credit: Turlock Fire Department)TURLOCK STRUCTURE FIRE – TURLOCK FIRE 2(credit: Turlock Fire Department)TURLOCK STRUCTURE FIRE – TURLOCK FIRE 3(credit: Turlock Fire Department)TURLOCK STRUCTURE FIRE – TURLOCK FIRE 4(credit: Turlock Fire Department) The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The fire department said 22 firefighters were on the scene in addition to police and medics.

TURLOCK, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO