1 man hospitalized after being submerged in American River, Saramento Fire says

By KCRA Staff
KCRA.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is in the hospital after being underwater in the American River for between 15 to 20 minutes...

www.kcra.com

CBS Sacramento

Rescuers Pull 1 Person Out Of Vehicle After Rollover Crash On Greenback Lane

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Sacramento County early Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened along the 5700 block of Greenback Lane. One victim successfully extricated by crews, and transported to a local hospital. pic.twitter.com/dUy3SkMlLb — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) May 25, 2022 It appears the driver clipped a tree. The vehicle then ended up on its roof. Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene and extricated one person from the overturned vehicle. Authorities say that person suffered moderate to critical injuries in the crash.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Car Catches Fire While Driving Down Highway 99 In South Sacramento

SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A south Sacramento driver had a close call when their car caught fire while driving down Highway 99. The car fire has caused traffic to slow down along southbound 99 in-between Fruitridge Road and 47th Avenue. Fire crews on scene of full involved car fire! SB99 prior to 47th Ave. everyone out of vehicle ok ⁦@allyaredas⁩ ⁦@GoodDaySac⁩ ⁦@CBSSacramento⁩ pic.twitter.com/9Xh4wAbLBJ — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) May 25, 2022 A fire crew was able to arrive on the scene quickly and put the fire out, but that did not stop traffic from being backed up momentarily. The driver could be seen on the side of the road trying to pry open the door to save any of her items. No injuries were reported.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American River#Hospital#Accident
CBS Sacramento

CHP: Person Ejected In Crash Involving 5 Cars In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A significant crash had both directions of a major south Sacramento street closed early Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened around 2 p.m. near 47th Avenue and Steiner Drive. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but at least five vehicles were involved. One car caught fire after the crash, but the flames have since been put out. California Highway Patrol says one person who was driving a Maserati was ejected from their vehicle in the crash. That person was taken to the hospital with major injuries, officers say. Minor injuries were reported for two other people who were taken to the hospital.  
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Oroville Major Injury in Off-Road Accident

Driver Suffers Major Injury in Lower Wyandotte Road Crash. A major injury off-road accident was reported in Oroville on May 23 when a vehicle exited the pavement for an unknown reason. The collision happened in the area of Lower Wyandotte Road and Foothill Boulevard around 2:48 in the morning, according to the traffic report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The report stated that a vehicle had left the road and gone down an embankment but was visible from the roadway.
OROVILLE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Motorcyclist Dead after Head-On Accident on Matthews Lane [Marysville, CA]

Rider Pronounced Dead after Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Woodruff Lane. The incident happened just north of Woodruff Lane. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after receiving multiple dispatch calls. Per reports, the motorcycle rider was traveling south on Matthews near Woodruff. For reasons unknown, he veered into the northbound...
MARYSVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Placer County deputies involved in a shooting near Auburn; No deputies hurt

AUBURN, Calif. — The Placer County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting involving its deputies. The shooting happened in the area of Griffin Way near Auburn on Thursday, the sheriff's office said on social media. No suspects are outstanding at this time, authorities said. It's unclear what led up...
AUBURN, CA
FOX40

River Fire burns 600 acres in Colusa County

COLUSA, Calif. (KTXL) — The River Fire, as it was named, broke out on a levee between Highway 45 and the Sacramento River. It burned into the Colusa Sacramento River Regional Park. As of Wednesday the fire has burned 600 acres and fire crews have been able to reach 80% containment, according to the Colusa […]
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

PHOTOS: Fire Rips Through Turlock Home, Displaces Family

TURLOCK (CBS13) — A family was displaced after an early morning fire tore through a house in Turlock, officials said Monday. The scene was along Davis Street. The Turlock Fire Department said reports of the house fire first came in just before 7:30 a.m. The fire started in the kitchen and extended into the attic and living quarters. Crews extinguished the flames in approximately 30 minutes and prevented any spread outside the home. Four adults and one minor were displaced and are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross. No injuries were reported, the fire department said. Photos from the scene show severe damage to much of the interior of the home. TURLOCK STRUCTURE FIRE – TURLOCK FIRE(credit: Turlock Fire Department)TURLOCK STRUCTURE FIRE – TURLOCK FIRE 2(credit: Turlock Fire Department)TURLOCK STRUCTURE FIRE – TURLOCK FIRE 3(credit: Turlock Fire Department)TURLOCK STRUCTURE FIRE – TURLOCK FIRE 4(credit: Turlock Fire Department) The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The fire department said 22 firefighters were on the scene in addition to police and medics.
TURLOCK, CA
FOX40

Sacramento man arrested as suspect in Rocklin hit-and-run

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Rocklin police said Keyvan Madani, of Sacramento, was arrested as a suspect in an April hit-and-run. Police said Madani is suspected of hitting someone who was riding a bicycle near Rocklin Road and Pacific Street on April 8. According to police, the cyclist was seriously injured and was taken to a […]
ROCKLIN, CA
FOX40

Stockton police search for suspects in February killing

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police are asking for help in identifying two people of interest in the killing of David Carlos. Police said David Carlos was shot outside of South Side Market on Airport Way around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 21. Carlos was sitting in his car when the shooting happened.  Police said Carlos […]
STOCKTON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Person taken to the hospital with gunshot wound

DURHAM, Calif. - One person was taken to Enloe Medical Center with a gunshot wound on Monday afternoon, according to CAL FIRE Butte County. The incident happened in the area of Pratt Avenue and House Avenue in Durham, CAL FIRE says. This is a developing story. Action News Now will...
DURHAM, CA
CBS Sacramento

Driver Saves Family After Electrical Box Catches Fire At Antelope Home

ANTELOPE (CBS13) — Investigators are looking into what caused a house to catch fire in Antelope. CBS13 was on the scene on Ivy Hills and Antelope Hills Dr, where the family in the home explained how everything unfolded. They say that a driver was passing by when they noticed that smoke was coming from an electric box on the side of the house. The driver woke up the family by knocking on the door, and the fire department was contacted. No one was harmed, and crews are still on the scene, ensuring the home is safe to enter.
ANTELOPE, CA
KCRA.com

Crews make progress in keeping fire away from city of Colusa

COLUSA, Calif. — After winds posed a challenge for crews battling a Colusa County fire that prompted nearby evacuation warnings for parts of the city of Colusa, the fire appears to not be burning as fast as it was earlier Tuesday. The fire started along Brown Road, just north...
COLUSA, CA
FOX40

Man impales himself on dock cleat with his own vehicle

SACRAMENTO , Calif. (KTXL) — A man was impaled by a dock cleat after being run over by his own vehicle at Discovery Park. The Sacramento Fire Department confirmed the victim is 25-year-old. According to Sacramento Fire, he was taken to a local hospital but his current condition is unknown. There is no further information […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

