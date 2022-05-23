ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Seven years later, still no trial for Texas AG Ken Paxton

By PAUL J. WEBER, JAKE BLEIBERG
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WHuSe_0fn1wq0H00
FILE - Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at the Austin Police Association on Sept. 10, 2020, in Austin, Texas. Paxton faces Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush in a Republican primary runoff election on Tuesday May 24, 2022. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Not many people charged with felony crimes go seven years without ever standing trial. One of them is Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The twists and turns of how the Republican, who is on the cusp of winning the GOP nomination for a third term Tuesday, has yet to have his day in court after being indicted on securities fraud charges in 2015 has little comparison in American politics. And along the way, it has upended what it means to be a compromised officeholder in Texas.

Four different judges have overseen his case at some point. Where a trial would happen — if it ever does — has ping-ponged from Dallas to Houston to Dallas again. All the while, other clouds have gathered over Paxton: the FBI is investigating him over separate accusations of corruption, and the State Bar of Texas is weighing possible reprimands over his attempts to baselessly overturn the 2020 election.

Once, nearly a year passed with no movement in the case at all.

No single reason explains the delays. But altogether, Paxton has become an example of how powerful allies and acts of God can drag out career-threatening criminal charges, and allow a politician to rise above being written off as a political goner.

“I mean, this one is crazy,” said Andrew Wheat, a leader of the watchdog Texans For Public Justice. His group in 2014 filed a complaint with prosecutors over Paxton’s failure to register as a securities adviser, one of the criminal charges the Republican is battling.

Wheat is dubious that a trial will ever happen. “And by the time it does, if it ever does, will it have any significance left to it?” he said.

Paxton, who faces five to 99 years in prison if convicted, has pleaded not guilty. His attorneys point out that Paxton invoked his right to a speedy trial and blame the holdup on special prosecutors, who have spent years in a protracted battle over how much they’re getting paid and where the case should be tried.

How much the case matters is a question Texas Republicans have, arguably, already answered.

Paxton was reelected in 2018 when the felony charges were still making front pages. He is now in reach of winning the nomination again Tuesday in a runoff against Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, who finished second in a four-way primary in March, but still 20 percentage points behind Paxton.

Bush, the son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and the last of his famous family still in office, has staked a comeback on TV ads that splash the indictments across the screen and call Paxton unfit for office. Paxton has mostly ignored the attacks while flaunting former President Donald Trump’s endorsement. Most top Texas Republicans have been restrained in voicing any concerns, but a rare exception came just days ahead of the runoff, when U.S. Sen. John Cornyn called the unresolved case an “embarrassment.”

“Obviously the voters will have access to that information,” Cornyn said last week. “They’ll make their own decision and I can’t predict what the outcome will be.”

The indictments accuse Paxton of defrauding investors in a Dallas-area tech startup by not disclosing he was being paid by the company, called Servergy, to recruit them. The indictments were handed up just months after Paxton was sworn in as Texas’ top law enforcement officer.

Not long after, allies of Paxton spearheaded attacks on special prosecutors’ $300 hourly rate, calling it an abuse of taxpayer money. Local leaders in Paxton’s hometown of Collin County, which is controlled by Republicans, agreed and voted to slash the pay.

Since then, the criminal case has inched along. A court system brought to a standstill by a 2017 hurricane and then the coronavirus pandemic slowed the pace even more. As it stands now, special prosecutors are waiting on Texas’ top criminal court to rule on an appeal to address payment issues and keep Paxton’s case in Houston.

“The trial’s extended delay was in no way attributable to improper influence of Mr. Paxton,” said Philip Hilder, one of Paxton’s attorneys, pointing the finger instead at prosecutors for challenging their pay and other pretrial rulings.

“In fact, Mr. Paxton invoked his right to speedy trial. Mr. Paxton is innocent of these charges and sought to have his day in a proper court long ago,” he said in a statement.

In the intervening years, Paxton has drawn new scrutiny after eight of his top deputies accused him in 2020 of allegedly abusing his office to help a wealthy donor, Nate Paul, resist an earlier FBI investigation of the developer.

Both federal probes continue, with investigators in recent months collecting Paul’s business records and asking how the developer might have been paying Paxton, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation is ongoing.

Paul, whose lawyers did not respond to requests for comment, has denied bribing Paxton. The attorney general has broadly denied wrongdoing and his lawyers declined to comment on the FBI investigation.

In New Jersey, a two-year corruption indictment against U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, a Democrat, ended with a hung jury in 2017. In Texas, attorneys and legal experts struggled to recall a case that has stretched as long as Paxton’s without a resolution.

State Rep. Gene Wu, a Democrat and attorney who spent three years as a prosecutor in Houston, described the delays as unheard of, saying even high-level cases in Texas’ largest county go to trial in two or three years.

“There is a legitimate criminal violation and justice is not being served because the people being charged have money and they have power,” Wu said.

There is no time limit in which the charges against Paxton would expire. “But as a practical matter, the courts are going to get concerned. People’s memories fade and the like,” said David Kwok, co-director of the Criminal Justice Institute at the University of Houston Law Center.

The case hasn’t outlasted Wheat’s watchdog group but they’ve scaled back: He says financial support for their nonprofit, which also filed the complaint that led to former Texas Gov. Rick Perry’s indictment in 2014, has been challenging in recent years.

After being forced into a runoff, Paxton’s campaign raised more than $2 million in about three months.

___

Bleiberg reported from Dallas.

Comments / 167

couldbemaybenot
3d ago

Well, if you OWN the joint, it's easy to get your office to absolve you of any wrong doing which will obstruct any investigation. He has mishandled enough money to buy that office and he's not the least concerned WHAT the voters think.

Reply(18)
73
donaldgroomedivanka
3d ago

Imagine if an average American got caught in a securities fraud investigation - we would be homeless and penniless within months.

Reply(6)
63
Eric McCarty
3d ago

If there are questions to his ethical approach to holding office, remove him from the ballot until those questions are answered.

Reply(11)
56
Related
wdayradionow.com

Texas Governor asked to skip NRA Meeting

(Houston, TX) -- The governor of Texas is being asked not to attend Friday's National Rifle Association's meeting. The NAACP sent Greg Abbott a letter Wednesday night, saying his presence would send a message that guns are more important than the lives they take. The NRA expressed "deepest sympathies" to...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
Reform Austin

Garza Romps In Runoff, Eyes Paxton Next

Rochelle Garza, soared to victory last night at the Democratic primary runoffs, securing her place as Texas attorney general nominee, and will be facing Republican AG Ken Paxton in November’s general election. Garza is a former American Civil Liberties Union lawyer from Brownsville, who defeated Joe Jaworski, with a...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Texas state bar files professional misconduct lawsuit against Ken Paxton for attempt to overturn 2020 presidential elections

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A disciplinary committee for the State Bar of Texas on Wednesday filed a professional misconduct lawsuit against Attorney General Ken Paxton for his attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential elections in four battleground states won by President Joe Biden.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Cornyn
Person
Bob Menendez
Person
Rick Perry
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Gene Wu
Person
Jeb Bush
marijuanamoment.net

Texas Activists Say They’ve Collected Enough Signatures To Put Marijuana Decriminalization On Another Local Ballot

Texas activists announced on Wednesday that they have collected enough signatures to qualify a marijuana decriminalization initiative for the local November ballot in Killeen. This marks the latest success for Ground Game Texas, a progressive advocacy group that recently championed a decriminalization measure in Austin that voters overwhelmingly approved at the ballot earlier this month.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Attorney General#Fbi Investigation#Ag#Ap#Republican#Gop#American#Fbi#The State Bar Of Texas#Texans
Texas Monthly

Anti-Trans Politics Has Won in the Texas GOP, But Its Main Figurehead Lost

For years you could barely scan right-wing media, especially in Texas, without hearing about the case of Jeff Younger, a North Texas dad furious that his estranged ex-wife allowed his child to socially transition to being a girl. Younger fought like hell to get his “son” back and faced unsympathetic courts and court-ordered psychologists, becoming a cause célèbre along the way. “A Texas family court stole my children from me, giving my ex-wife authority to transition my son . . . into a girl,” Younger’s website reports. “I’ve spent over a million dollars trying to stop my ex-wife and the courts from chemically castrating my son. An economic crisis for any family.”
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Primary Runoff State Results: Paxton, Garza, Collier Secure Wins

Texas voters on Tuesday decided the party nominations for several state and local races coming up on Nov. 8. Texas voters had to decide who they wanted to run for attorney general and land commissioner on both the Democratic and Republican tickets and chose Rochelle Garza and Ken Paxton. Republicans...
TEXAS STATE
myrgv.com

Vallejo ahead of Ramirez by 23 votes with 100% of precincts reporting

The dust still had not settled as of Wednesday afternoon in the Democratic runoff for congressional District 15. Progressive Democrat Michelle Vallejo held on to a 23-vote lead early into Wednesday morning. With all of the polling locations reporting to the Texas Secretary of State, Vallejo held 6,043 votes to...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Attorney General Primary Runoff Set for Tuesday

It is a heated battle in the Republican primary runoff for the Texas Attorney General's office where current Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush is taking on a member of his own party, incumbent Ken Paxton. Paxton, who has been indicted on securities fraud charges, and is reportedly under investigation...
TEXAS STATE
americasvoice.org

Do All Texas Republicans Agree with Colleagues Who Continue Using Racist “Invasion” and “Replacement” Rhetoric?

Despite Links to Buffalo and El Paso Massacres, White Nationalist Rhetoric Still Touted by Many in Texas GOP. Austin, Texas – In the wake of a massacre committed by a racist white nationalist, Texas Senator Ted Cruz and at least 12 Texas House Republicans have repeated, amplified, and extended their dangerous claim that there is a hostile immigrant “invasion” occurring in Texas as we speak. Their escalation and insistence on using the “invasion” rhetoric and fomenting fears that there is a plot to “replace” American voters were also espoused by racist attackers in both the Buffalo mass murders this month and the El Paso mass murders in 2019, as well as others.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

914K+
Followers
444K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy