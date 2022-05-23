City offices will be closed Monday, May 30th for the Memorial Day Holiday: Click here for more info!

Ribbon-cutting draws huge crowd, dignitaries from across the state. The anticipation finally ended on Monday, May 16 as hundreds from across South Carolina and beyond joined state and local dignitaries for the opening of the new Buc-ees Travel Center on North Williston Drive. The Florence Buc-ees is the first in South Carolina. Founded in 1982, Buc-ee’s has 43 stores in five different states. The doors of the travel center opened at 6 a.m., but the grand opening ceremony was held at 10. Among those speaking were Arch “Beaver” Aplin III, one of the owners of Buc-ee’s, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster, and Florence County Councilman Buddy Brand. Alpin said he has not had a better experience of working with state and local officials to open a store. “We could not be more excited to be here,” said Alpin. Aplin said, two of the main reasons for choosing Florence were its close proximity to I-95 and the workforce. He said more than 6,000 people applied for the roughly 300 jobs available. As for the Buc-ee’s famous brisket sandwiches, Alpin encouraged those who have never had Texas-style barbecue to give it a try. “We know you folks in the Carolinas have your own barbecue, but we’re bringing you Texas barbecue,” said Alpin. “We think you might like it.’ Buc-ees will be open all the time, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The 53,000 square feet travel center has just about anything imaginable for purchase, from groceries to grills, clothing to artwork. It is also well known for its award-winning restrooms. The North Williston Road location has 120 gas pumps.

