Florence, SC

City offices will be closed Monday, May 30th for the Memorial Day Holiday: Click here for more info!

cityofflorence.com
 3 days ago

The Post and Courier

State holding back $5 million from Williamsburg County until county submits audit

Williamsburg County will have to wait to receive more than $5 million in state funding after the county did not report its audit to the state in time. The state supplied money is not being taken away from the county. Instead, the state Comptroller General is not releasing the funds to the county until the audit is received. The audit report was due to at the end of 2021 as required by state law. The law also states that if the audit is not received, the Comptroller General is directed to withhold the state issued dollars.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Police encourage safety as thousands expected for return of Atlantic Beach Bikefest

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Bikefest returns to the Grand Strand this weekend, and thousands are expected to make their way down to the Atlantic Beach area. “I think it’s the biggest bike fest on the East Coast,” said Stephen “Too Short” Crockett, who’s been attending the event for over 30 years. “You can expect a crowd and can expect to go to jail if you don’t act right.”
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC
City
Florence, SC
Florence, SC
Government
WBTW News13

Robeson County police department making officers more visible at town’s schools in wake of Texas shooting

ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County community is planning to make its police officers more visible around its schools in the aftermath of Tuesday’s mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. In a Facebook post last Tuesday night, the St. Pauls Police Department expressed “sincere condolences” to those Uvalde, Texas. The department said its decision […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
Atlanta News

Summersalt to Open at Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Hwy 17

Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Hwy 17 is set to welcome Summersalt in late May, just in time for the summer swimwear season. This location will be the first pop up storefront for the digitally native brand, which gained a cult following through its signature fit, online campaigns, influencer reviews, and customer loyalty since it first debuted in 2017. The generation-defining brand will complement the more than 70 premium stores at Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach, including Vera Bradley, Palmetto Moon, and Under Armour.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Conway accepting application for first Citizens Police Academy of the year

Citizens have just a few more days to apply for the City of Conway’s Citizens Police Academy. The program, which is offered to the public for free, was created to help the community understand and appreciate law enforcement officers. June Wood, the city’s spokesperson, said the program is like...
CONWAY, SC
News19 WLTX

'We don't want it here': Lower Richland residents say they don't want new trash drop-off site

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County residents gathered with community leaders on Tuesday morning to express their opposition to a dumpsite relocation. The Richland County Public Works Department proposed a plan that would move the Lower Richland Drop-off center from Garners Ferry Road, which sits on one acre, to five acres of land at the intersection of Air Base Road and Lower Richland Boulevard.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Traffic warning for North Myrtle Beach Wednesday evening

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - There may be traffic in North Myrtle Beach Wednesday evening when crews will relocate a house down North Ocean Blvd. North Myrtle Beach says crews will move the house from the 700 block of North Ocean Boulevard in the City limits to a lot off SC 90 in Horry County.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
live5news.com

VIDEO: South Carolina Ports announces end of Carnival Cruise contract

VIDEO: Body found at Goose Creek school parking lot was shooting victim. VIDEO: Three people in custody following standoff at Summerville apartment complex. VIDEO: One dead, three transported to hospital in multi-vehicle crash in Berkeley Co. Updated: 5 hours ago. VIDEO: One dead, three transported to hospital in multi-vehicle crash...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
lumbeetribe.com

Lumbee Tribal Council Votes to Create a Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources

In a Historic Moment the Lumbee Tribal Council Votes to Create a Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources. Pembroke, NC (May 19, 2022) - On Thursday, the Lumbee Tribal Council voted to approve the creation of a Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources within the Lumbee Tribal Government. This new department will assist Lumbee producers in food certifications, access of markets, and knowledge of opportunities available through state and federal agencies. Lumbee Tribal Chairman John L. Lowery said it is a historic moment for Lumbee farmers. “As this government moves forward, this new department will have the opportunity to strategically work to assist those who ensure we have food on our table and also work to protect the natural resources of our tribal lands,” said Lowery.
PEMBROKE, NC
WMBF

Suspect charged in Lake City Feb. 18 homicide

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Lake City Police Department says a suspect has been charged in the Feb. 18 Graham Road homicide in Lake City. On February 18, a 20-year-old man was found dead on Graham Road, according to the coroner’s office. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken...
wpde.com

Wreck in Hartsville has led to about 63 people without power

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — A wreck in the area of East Carolina Avenue in Hartsville has led to power outages in the community affecting about 63 homes. Duke Energy is reporting that “the outage was caused by a vehicle damaging our equipment.”. The outage was first reported at...
HARTSVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

Fire damages mobile home near Conway; no injuries, but 2 people displaced

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A fire early Monday morning heavily damaged a mobile home near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR crews were dispatched at 12:31 a.m. to the fire on Rebel Ridge Road northeast of the city. No one was hurt, but two people were displaced and are receiving help from […]
trust.org

As U.S. flooding worsens, South Carolina redraws risk maps

As climate change drives more intense storms and floods, some coastal districts are no longer relying solely on risk maps from U.S. disaster agency FEMA and are drawing up their own. • Climate change fueling more intense storms, floods. • Homes outside federal floods zones deluged. • Local officials create...
CONWAY, SC
Florence News Journal

Buc-ee’s Travel Center oopens

Ribbon-cutting draws huge crowd, dignitaries from across the state. The anticipation finally ended on Monday, May 16 as hundreds from across South Carolina and beyond joined state and local dignitaries for the opening of the new Buc-ees Travel Center on North Williston Drive. The Florence Buc-ees is the first in South Carolina. Founded in 1982, Buc-ee’s has 43 stores in five different states. The doors of the travel center opened at 6 a.m., but the grand opening ceremony was held at 10. Among those speaking were Arch “Beaver” Aplin III, one of the owners of Buc-ee’s, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster, and Florence County Councilman Buddy Brand. Alpin said he has not had a better experience of working with state and local officials to open a store. “We could not be more excited to be here,” said Alpin. Aplin said, two of the main reasons for choosing Florence were its close proximity to I-95 and the workforce. He said more than 6,000 people applied for the roughly 300 jobs available. As for the Buc-ee’s famous brisket sandwiches, Alpin encouraged those who have never had Texas-style barbecue to give it a try. “We know you folks in the Carolinas have your own barbecue, but we’re bringing you Texas barbecue,” said Alpin. “We think you might like it.’ Buc-ees will be open all the time, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The 53,000 square feet travel center has just about anything imaginable for purchase, from groceries to grills, clothing to artwork. It is also well known for its award-winning restrooms. The North Williston Road location has 120 gas pumps.
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Rumors lead to extra officers at Chesterfield County school

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Rumors related to possible threats at McBee High School have led to additional officers on campus Friday, according to the Chesterfield County School District. Officials said the school administration and the school resource officer have been working together and have “found no credibility to...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC

Community Policy