ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Smoke arrives as winds relax overnight

By Eric DoBroka
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWind gusts are thankfully calming down tonight as our wind speeds go southerly for most of central New Mexico. This is bringing some smoke into Albuquerque where we have an air quality alert. So stay indoors if you’re sensitive to smoke. We at least have some moisture in place everywhere east...

www.krqe.com

Comments / 1

Related
KRQE News 13

Quieting down and warming back up

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday morning is very chilly! Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s for most of the state. High temperatures will stay cooler than normal Wednesday, warming back into the 60s, 70s and 80s. Skies will be sunny and dry for all areas, and the winds will be breezy. North/northwest winds will pick […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Drier, warmer weather returns Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Moisture will be exiting northern and eastern parts of New Mexico Tuesday night. Drier and warmer weather will be returning with lighter winds through Thursday. More severe weather hit parts of southeastern New Mexico Tuesday afternoon, while rain and snow fell across the northern mountains....
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

More storms, cool temperatures and high fire danger

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tuesday morning is chilly in the northern half of the state. Temperatures are cooler and staying cool today, especially in the northern mountains and northeast, thanks to the arrival of a strong backdoor cold front. Highs will only climb into the 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Roswell, NM
KRQE News 13

Tracking severe storms, cooler temperatures and wind

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures are cooler and staying cool today, especially in the northern mountains and northeast, thanks to the arrival of a strong backdoor cold front. Highs will only climb into the 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop in the northern mountains, east and southeast plains by midday, moving […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Breezy, cooler evening ahead

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s been a breezy day once again with powerful morning wind gusts toppling 40-50 mph through the metro area, courtesy of the east canyon wind. Our top gust in Albuquerque was 58 mph late last night, making it the strongest gust all month. We also had eight-consecutive hours with gusts over 45 mph. The powerful wind brought cooler, more humid air into the Rio Grande Valley. Our highs were noticeably cooler as well, dropping a solid 5-10° across central New Mexico. East of the mountains also saw their fair share of low-level clouds and fog to start the day. We’re still dealing with some gusty conditions this evening too. Winds will slowly taper off overnight into Monday morning. Expect some scattered light showers for the northern mountains tonight as well with just enough lift and instability. Lows Monday morning won’t be quite as cold as this morning.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
abc7amarillo.com

Monday rain totals, landspouts and tornadoes

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Several locations ended up with a much needed 1-to-2 inches of rain from last nights event. Canyon, Claude and and Dozier all got more than 2-inches of rain. The Amarillo Airport got 1.15-inches. Areas like Fritch, Beaver and Vegas saw less than .5-inches. There was...
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Speeds#Wind Shear#Memorial Day Weekend#Intermountain West#Smoke
KOAT 7

Crews contain Albuquerque bosque fire, temporary trail closures in effect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Fire crews have contained a large wildfire that burned in Albuquerque’s bosque on Wednesday. Officials with Albuquerque Fire Rescue say the fire grew to 30 acres in size and burned on both sides of the river. Crews are in the area today cleaning up hot spots. Officials warn that smoke may still be seen in the area.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Health alert issued for Albuquerque, due to smoke from bosque fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque – Bernalillo County Air Quality Program is issuing a health alert due to smoke from the bosque fire. The alert is effective up until 10 a.m. Thursday, May 26. Bernalillo County residents with respiratory conditions are encouraged to limit outdoor activity. Flames broke out just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, behind […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque fire crews fully contain bosque fire near Montaño

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque fire officials say they’ve contained a bosque fire to roughly 30 acres after it broke out Wednesday night near Coors and Montaño. Thursday morning, city officials announced the burned area and surrounding bosque land will remain off limits to the public until further notice. That closure is likely to remain in effect […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KRQE News 13

Jakwon Hill signs with New Mexico Highlands

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Volcano Vista standout Jakwon Hill is staying in-state. The Gatorade New Mexico Boys Basketball Player of the Year signed a letter of intent to attend New Mexico Highlands next season. Hill averaged over 18 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists per game this past season while leading the Hawks to the Class 5A […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Crews battle bosque fire near Montaño

Firefighters are responding to a fire in the Rio Grande bosque Wednesday afternoon near Montaño and Coors. Tom Ruiz, an Albuquerque Fire Rescue spokesman, said the blaze is burning on both sides of the river, south of the bridge, and at least five acres. He said an Albuquerque police...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque speed cameras begin issuing tickets Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting Wednesday, drivers speeding along Gibson and Washington or Montgomery near Eubank could get a ticket if they are caught by one of the city’s speed cameras. A month after installing three speed cameras along problem areas, the city has already caught 187,849 vehicles going 11 miles per hour or more over […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy