ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huerfano County, CO

How baby formula shortage impacted small county mom

By Courtney Fromm
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43MeWm_0fn1vR6100

HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A mom in Huerfano County had her baby’s formula recalled in the recent shortage but she told FOX31 and Channel 2 that the stores near her home still have the shelves somewhat stocked.

“I don’t really get any when I go I just look to see how it’s doing,” Machelle Veach, a mom of two teens and a newborn said.

Veach said she started using different milk and took advice from a lactation consultant to continue to breastfeed her baby.

“I’m still able to breastfeed and I’ve been able to get my supply back up more,” Veach said.

78,000 pounds of infant formula arrives in US

She’s part of a Facebook group for parents. She said she saw several moms in the group having a hard time finding formula and since her stores nearby had some, she decided to get some care packages together to send to strangers online.

“I was seeing a lot of moms scared, at the same time I didn’t want to take away from people here but I wanted to help them,” Veach said.

Veach did say that the prices of formula in her county have gone up.

“A mom and feeding their baby, you don’t want to mess with that,” Veach said.

She did ask FOX31 and Channel 2 for more details about the recent overseas shipment of 78,000 pounds of formula that arrived in the United States from Germany.

Homeless encampment across from Denver school draws concern

A spokesperson with Governor Jared Polis’s office responded to our request for an interview saying:

“Gov. Polis recently announced a partnership with Mothers’ Milk Bank (MMB) through the Rocky Mountain Children’s Foundation to help address the baby formula shortage that is affecting families in Colorado and across the United States so the Governor is relieved that the Biden administration acted quickly to provide immediate relief to families in Colorado and across our country and that the majority of Colorado’s Congressional Delegation voted in favor of the Access to Baby Formula Act to help families, and we await further details on what arrives in Colorado and when.”

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment also recently launched a resource website and other resources on the baby formula shortage can be found on kdvr.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
County
Huerfano County, CO
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
KKTV

Family Care Specialists in Colorado banned from COVID-19 vaccine program for mishandling and storage issues

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A Pueblo-based business has been banned from taking part in the COVID-19 vaccine program. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced on Wednesday that they terminated Family Care Specialists from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 Vaccination and the Vaccines for Children (VFC) program. The termination came as the state identified “compliance issues” when it comes to the storage and handling of the vaccines.
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
The Denver Gazette

State boots Pueblo clinic from COVID, pediatric vaccine programs

Colorado health authorities have barred a Pueblo primary care clinic from distributing the COVID-19 vaccine and blocked it from participating in a federal pediatric vaccination program, a decision prompted by what the clinic's owner said was an "unethical employee." Thirteen people treated by Family Care Specialists will have to be re-vaccinated with a number of different doses for different diseases, the state Department of Public Health and Environment said in a Wednesday news release. Among other violations, the state said the clinic didn't monitor and...
PUEBLO, CO
99.9 KEKB

See What Remains in the Abandoned Ghost Town of Carson, Colorado

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If Colorado ghost towns are on your bucket list this summer you'll have plenty to select from. The Centennial State is home to over 300 of them just waiting out in the woods to be respectfully rediscovered.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infant Formula#Baby Formula#Kdvr#Channel 2
Westword

Kratom's Future in Denver and Colorado After New Bill Becomes Law

The controversy over the Colorado General Assembly's passage of a new bill related to fentanyl, which will allow individuals to be charged with a felony for possessing the drug even if they don't realize it was mixed with another substance, overshadowed the legislature's approval of another groundbreaking measure: Senate Bill 22-120, also known as Regulation of Kratom Processors, the first major bill in the state to focus on kratom, a popular organic substance of Southeast Asian origin.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Homeless
Claire Cleveland

13 cases of rare hepatitis in children reported in Colorado

(Denver, Colo.) Since November, 13 cases of unexplained hepatitis in children have been reported in Colorado. The cases are part of an ongoing international uptick in hepatitis cases in children. Worldwide, 450 cases have been reported and 11 children have died. Since last October, the U.S. has reported 180 cases under investigation in 36 states.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

'Heartbroken': Colorado officials, candidates react to massacre at Texas elementary school

Colorado officials and candidates for statewide and federal office reacted Tuesday with anguish and outrage following an attack by an 18-year-old gunman at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at least 22 dead, including 19 children. The gunman was killed by law enforcement, authorities said. Amid calls for prayers and action, some state leaders noted that Coloradans are all too familiar with mass shootings, from the Columbine High School massacre in 1999 to the shooting last spring at a Boulder King Soopers, with...
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy