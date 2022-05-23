ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Paddleboard Adventure Company celebrates Service Industry Week

By (Cristian Sida)
KJCT8
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Paddleboard Adventure Company is honoring all people that take care of the community by celebrating service industry week, which kicks off on May 22 through 28. “Service industry workers provide a lot of the hard work into our tourist industry, making...

New Country 99.1

So A Bear Strolls Into A Colorado Condo Office And…

It wants to rent out a unit? Is looking for food? Just wanted to pop in and say howdy? Wanted to scare the crap out of people? Maybe a little of all of the above?. Well, I'm not 100% positive but I'm pretty sure that some cookies that were left out were the culprit and honestly, who can blame the bear for wanting some cookies.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

KJCT Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week - Willow

The nonprofit Carry The Load came through Grand Junction today as a part of its 20,000-mile national relay to honor and remember our fallen military and first responders. We have an update today on the Simms Fire in Montrose. KJCT HIGHLINE CAMPING. Updated: 15 hours ago. THE UNOFFICIAL START OF...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Modular homes headed to Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — This month, KREX 5 told you that an automated factory that designs and builds modular homes could soon be headed to Grand Junction. House Bill 12-82, the innovative housing incentive program will help counties like Mesa, build thousands of high-quality, affordable, and attainable homes and the build site? It’s right here in Grand Junction.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Grand Junction, CO
cpr.org

Southern Colorado could become home to the world’s largest Dark Sky Reserve

A coalition of South Central Colorado communities, federal agencies and organizations is working to tamp down light pollution and create what could become the world’s largest International Dark Sky Reserve covering some 4,200 square miles. They want to keep the sky dark, so the stars will stay bright and unobscured by artificial light.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Investor set to launch affordable housing ‘megafactory’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - New legislation and a new business project in Grand Junction could translate into more attainable and affordable housing. Grand Junction is just one of thousands of communities caught in crisis as housing prices skyrocket and demand far outpaces availability. That’s where Ted Steers, the Executive...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Weather balloon from 1989 found in Parachute

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A weather balloon from 1989 was found in Parachute Monday and returned to the National Weather Service Office in Grand Junction. The weather balloons are used to transmit wind speed, temperature and dew point in real time, among others. For the last ten years return...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Axios Denver

Miller moth season arrives in Colorado

If you're chasing miller moths under your light fixtures, you're not alone. What's happening: Millions of moths are making their annual migration from Colorado's Eastern Plains to the mountains in search of flowers.A mix of weather conditions, including a dry spring limiting flower supply that propelled the moths westward, is boosting their numbers along the Front Range.What they're saying: A "strong migration" is likely this year, Frank Krell, senior curator of entomology at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, tells Axios Denver.Yes, but: To the relief of many in the Denver metro, the swarm is unlikely to be as extreme as it was in 2020, he notes. Be smart: The best way to keep the critters out of your house and continuing on their westerly way is to flip off your porch light.Otherwise, "they can't get away from it," Krell tells us. Fun facts: Miller moth larvae are known as army cutworms and grow primarily in wheat and other crop fields.The insects are also a significant food source for a range of animals, including birds, bats and even bears.
DENVER, CO
99.9 KEKB

See What Remains in the Abandoned Ghost Town of Carson, Colorado

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If Colorado ghost towns are on your bucket list this summer you'll have plenty to select from. The Centennial State is home to over 300 of them just waiting out in the woods to be respectfully rediscovered.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

The District 51 Foundation presents a check for the Summer Institute

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Monday the District 51 Foundation presented a check for $20,000 for the Summer Institute at Orchard Mesa Middle School. The annual voluntary summer professional development opportunity for teachers in School District 51 is May 23 through the 27. The nonprofit D51 Foundation sponsors Summer Institute...
ORCHARD MESA, CO
KJCT8

Lincoln Park Stadium finishes renovations just in time for JUCO

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After months of renovation work on the iconic Lincoln Park Stadium, construction has finished with time to spare before JUCO starts this weekend. Fans can expect to continue over 60 years of baseball traditions and Navajo Tacos with little interruptions, and the added bonus of shiny new facilities.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Nick’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Nick!. Nick is a large male Black Lab just over a year old. Nick is a very large dog but is playful and is a big teddy bear and would make a great adventuring companion. Nick is neutered and is up to date on immunizations.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Simms Mesa fire continues to improve, firefighters maintain full containment

MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - The Simms Mesa fire fourteen miles southwest of Montrose, Colorado remains under control. Fire crews continue to extinguish hotspots in the burn area, and the fire has not grown from its previous 313 acres. All evacuations are rescinded, but Wildcat Canyon Road and T & M Road remain closed for the time being.
MONTROSE, CO
KJCT8

KJCT INMATE UPDATE

GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Grand Valley Transit offering free rides during JUCO

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - In honor of the Junior College World Series, Grand Valley Transit will be offering fare free fixed routes from May 28 through June 4. GVT will also be operating under extended hours on Route 1 to transport JUCO attendees, and will also be the only route to be in service on the Sunday before Memorial Day and Memorial Day itself.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Willow’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Roice-Hurst Pet of the week, Willow!. Willow is a 2-year-old cat who arrived at Roice-Hurst in March with a severely injured eyeball and a litter of newborn kittens in tow. Her kittens have since been adopted out and now it’s Willow’s turn to find her forever home.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

