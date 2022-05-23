2022 midterms: What to watch in Georgia, Texas, elsewhere

Republican Texas Attorney General candidate George P. Bush has conceded the race to incumbent Ken Paxton. Things didn’t go as we planned. But after the tragic events of earlier today, it’s important to keep life’s temporary disappointments in perspective. There are grieving parents in South Texas today. My family and I are grieving with them. I want to thank my wonderful family, Amanda, and my boys for their patience and unwavering support. I want to thank my mom and dad…and my entire family for all their love and support. And I want to convey my deepest gratitude to all my supporters across this great state. My message to you is to never stop fighting for a cause that you believe is just. We will continue fighting for the rule of law in Texas. I trust and pray in Governor Abbott’s ability to control the southern border and work to ensure the system of justice and respect for Texas laws are honored and maintained. May God Bless all of you, and may God Bless Texas.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO