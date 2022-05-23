ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

2022 midterms: What to watch in Georgia, Texas, elsewhere

By JEFF AMY, Associated Press
fox44news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (AP) — Georgia takes center stage in Tuesday’s primary elections as Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger try to fight back challengers endorsed by former President Donald Trump, who is seeking revenge for his 2020 election defeat in the state. U.S. Rep. Marjorie...

www.fox44news.com

Community Policy