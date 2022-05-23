ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Warriors' Draymond Green: Posts 10-5-5 line in win

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Green totaled 10 points (5-10 FG), five rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 37 minutes during Sunday's 109-100 win...

www.cbssports.com

ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic’s bold 6-word message after Mavs’ Game 4 win will piss off Warriors fans

No team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in the playoffs, but Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is not giving up just yet. After helping the Mavs win Game 4 and cut the Golden State Warriors’ lead to 3-1, Doncic shared his belief that they still have a fighting chance to win the series. And in his postgame presser, the Slovenian guard doubled down on that and shared that he is confident they can bag three straight wins to make it to the NBA Finals.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Draymond Green Speaks About Andrew Wiggins Getting Criticized When He Was On The Timberwolves: "Nobody Talks About Teams That Guys Are On Or Organizations That Guys Are In."

Andrew Wiggins is one of the best two-way players in the league. While many have criticized him in the past for not becoming a superstar after being selected No. 1 in the 2014 NBA Draft, it is fair to say that he has become a prominent contributor on what looks to be a Finals team in the Golden State Warriors.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Kerr: Wiggins trade 'key move' to resuming Warriors dynasty

Andrew Wiggins’ posterizing dunk on Luka Dončić was perhaps the biggest talker Monday morning as sports pundits recapped the Warriors’ 109-100 win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals. Warriors coach Steve Kerr, though, had the bigger picture in mind when...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Doctor outlines likely timetable for Porter's return to Dubs

Warriors forward Otto Porter Jr. likely won't play Tuesday night against the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals. Porter limped to the locker room in the second quarter of Game 3 on Sunday and was later ruled out for the remainder of the game with left foot soreness. The X-rays on his foot came back negative.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Warriors' Klay Thompson: Poor shooting effort from deep

Thompson notched 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound, one assist and two steals in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 119-109 loss to Dallas in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals. Thompson has struggled to become a factor in the current series against the Mavericks and has...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star athlete Rodney Gallagher to make commitment live Wednesday on CBS Sports HQ

One of the top uncommitted athletes in the 2023 recruiting class will make his verbal pledge Wednesday on CBS Sports HQ. Rodney Gallagher, a four-star athlete from Laurel Highlands High School in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, will make his choice at 3 p.m. ET. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
UNIONTOWN, PA
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Snaps out of slump

Franco went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI on Wednesday against the Marlins. Franco did most of his damage in the opening frame, smacking an RBI double and coming around to score. It marked his first multi-hit effort since May 9, during which time he hit just .051 with one RBI and three runs scored in 11 starts. Overall, Franco has maintained a .267/.294/.422 line across 170 plate appearances.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Launches third homer

Choi went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double during Tuesday's 4-1 win against Miami. Choi's last long ball came during the second week of the season, but he went deep during the sixth inning Tuesday to end the 20-game drought. Despite the lack of early power this season, the 31-year-old still has a strong .282/.380/.471 slash line to go with 19 RBI and 10 runs in 27 games.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
ClutchPoints

The result of Colin Kaepernick’s Raiders workout, revealed

Colin Kaepernick participated in a workout with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday. The workout is undoubtedly the largest stride Kaepernick has made in returning to the NFL. But how did it go? Is Kaepernick the newest face of the franchise, or is Derek Carr’s position as the Raiders starting quarterback still intact?
NFL
CBS Sports

Blues' Nick Leddy: Explodes for four assists

Leddy distributed three assists and added three hits in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 5. Leddy factored in on three of the Blues' five goals, including setting up Tyler Bozak for the game-winner 3:38 into overtime. Considering Leddy had just two points in seven playoff contests prior to Wednesday, this was an unexpected burst of offense from the blueliner. He's added nine shots on net, nine hits, six blocked shots and a plus-5 rating while playing in a top-four role.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Struggles Monday, snags lucky win

Gonzales (3-4) snatched a win Monday after he pitched 5.1 innings, allowing five runs on eight hits while striking out three against the Athletics. Gonzales was not sharp in Monday's outing, giving up three runs in the fourth inning and two more in the sixth. The eight hits he surrendered matched a season high while he also allowed his ninth homer of the year in the fourth frame off the bat of Chad Pinder. Nonetheless, Gonzales outdueled Athletics starter Zach Logue, who gave up seven runs over 4.2 frames. Prior to Monday, the 30-year-old Gonzales had given up three or fewer runs in all eight of his starts, but the rough outing raised his season-long ERA from 3.08 to a still respectable 3.74 over 43.1 innings.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Zach Davies: Exits with leg injury

Davies left Monday's start against the Royals due to an apparent lower leg injury, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. Davies took a line drive off his lower leg and limped off the field with a trainer. Prior to the injury, he allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out two across 3.2 innings. He will not factor into the decision, as the game was tied upon his exit. It's not clear whether Davies will be available for his next turn through the rotation.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Lions' Jeff Okudah: Limited at OTAs

Okudah (Achilles) took part in individual drills during Thursday's OTAs, but Lions head coach Dan Campbell said it's "hard to put a timeline" on when the cornerback will be ready for full-team activities, Chris Burke of The Athletic reports. Okudah tore his Achilles during the first game of the 2021...
DETROIT, MI

